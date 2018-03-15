Eurocontrol Announces Management Changes and Initiates Strategic Review Process

TORONTO, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eurocontrol Technics Group Inc. (TSX-V:EUO) (OTCQB:EUCTF) (“Eurocontrol” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Paul Wood as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, following the resignation of Bruce Rowlands who will remain on the Company’s board of directors, and the appointment of Dennis Logan, a non-executive director of the Company, as Chairman.

The Company also announces that the board has determined that it is timely, and in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders, to initiate a formal process to explore a broad range of strategic alternatives that may be available to Eurocontrol. The Company will provide updates at such time as the board of directors approves a strategic alternative, or otherwise determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

Paul Wood will continue to serve as a member of the Company’s board of directors. Paul Wood has a background in mergers and acquisitions, transaction structuring and strategic initiatives and has executed transactions for multinationals, small cap companies and independently. Dennis Logan has a background in investment banking and has substantial experience serving on company boards. He will continue to Chair the Company’s audit committee in addition to his role as Chairman.

Paul Wood commented, “The Company’s strong balance sheet underpinned by cash and a minimum earn out receivable of $1.5 million per year until 2022, with potential incremental upside from now through to 2024, combined with its outstanding technological team and global customer base, places Eurocontrol in a unique position as it commences this formal process. The Company intends to maintain its commitment to its current businesses and to lever this combination of balance sheet and technological strength.”

Dennis Logan, the Company’s Chairman, stated, “On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Bruce Rowlands who has been at the helm of the Company for 12 years. His accomplishments include building a multi-subsidiary high tech company, leading the negotiation and completion of value-enhancing transactions, and leaving in place a strong balance sheet. We wish him every success in his further endeavours and look forward to his continuing contribution to the Company’s board of directors.”

About Eurocontrol Technics Group Inc.

Eurocontrol is a TSX Venture and OTCQB traded company that specializes in the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative test, measurement and authentication technologies for industry with applications in energy security, semiconductor and precision farming sectors, based on Xenemetrix’s core technological platform of ED-XRF. Eurocontrol has three wholly owned subsidiaries, Xenemetrix Ltd., XwinSys Technology Development Ltd. and Croptimal Ltd. Xenemetrix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of ED-XRF systems, a technology that is the most accurate and economic method for determining the chemical composition of many types of materials, including the analysis of petroleum oils and fuel. XwinSys has developed a patented, fully automated metrology system for the semiconductor industry that combines 2D and 3D image processing technology with Xenemetrix’s ED-XRF technology. Croptimal, is introducing a new mobile ED-XRF spectroscopic material analysis laboratory for the precision agriculture industry that could dramatically change agricultural testing methodology and increase crop yields.

