LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (“Euronet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EEFT) announced today it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results prior to the market opening on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Euronet will hold a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The conference call and accompanying slide show presentation will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on http://ir.euronetworldwide.com. Participants wanting to access the conference call by telephone must register at Euronet Worldwide Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call to receive dial-in information. While not required, it is recommended participants join the call five minutes prior to the event start.

A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event at http://ir.euronetworldwide.com and will remain available for one year.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Starting in Central Europe in 1994 and growing to a global real-time digital and cash payments network with millions of touchpoints today, Euronet now moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit processing, ATMs, point-of-sale services, branded payments, currency exchange and more. With products and services provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone.

Euronet’s global payment network is extensive – including 51,437 installed ATMs, approximately 590,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 65 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 777,000 POS terminals at approximately 352,000 retailer locations in 63 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 509,000 locations serving 188 countries and territories. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 200 countries and territories. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

Contact:

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Stephanie Taylor

T: 913-327-4200

E: staylor@eeft.com