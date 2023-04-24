Commercial Segment to Account for Leading Share of 60% in Europe Aircraft Wheel and Brake M.R.O. Market

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Europe Aircraft Wheel and Brake M.R.O. Market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2033. The aircraft wheel and brake M.R.O. market in Europe is expected to reach US$ 4.95 billion by the end of 2033.

As the demand for air travel continues to grow worldwide, demand for M.R.O. services for aircraft wheels and brakes has also increased.

The International Air Transport Association estimates that global passenger traffic increased by 68% in 2021 as compared to 2020, and in December 2022, total traffic rose 39.7% as compared to December 2021 and reached 76.9% of the December 2019 level, exceeding the 5.5% average annual growth over the previous ten years and resulting in the growth of the airline industry.

The aviation industry will be fueled by this increase in passenger volume, which will also drive the expansion of the aircraft wheel and brake M.R.O. business in Europe. Companies are continuously exploring possible opportunities and striving to be at the forefront to tackle market challenges. Service providers are putting more emphasis on the development of innovative technologies that can be applied in a variety of end-use applications to further increase the longevity of components.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33429

Expansion of the aircraft wheel and brake M.R.O. market in Europe is being fueled by the various safety regulations for commercial aviation that are becoming increasingly stringent and require airlines to maintain their aircraft to high standards. This drives the demand for M.R.O. services as airlines must comply with these regulations to continue operating, as these components play a critical role in ensuring safe landings and take-offs.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By application, the commercial segment is expected to account for a leading market share of 80% in terms of value in 2023.

Based on aircraft type, the narrow body segment is projected to hold more than 65% share of the European aircraft wheel and brake M.R.O. market in 2023. The segment is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.24 billion between 2023 and 2033.

Germany, the U.K., and Spain are expected to remain prominent markets in Europe with a high absolute opportunity growth rate as compared to other countries. These three are expected to account for more than 45% of the demand in Europe.

The aircraft wheel and brake M.R.O. market in Europe is projected to reach US$ 4.95 billion by the end of 2033.

“Growing demand for air travel in Europe, enforcement of stringent safety regulations, and aging & expanding fleets are the major drivers for the demand for aircraft wheel and brake M.R.O.,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33429

Competitive Landscape

The market in Europe is consolidated among leading service providers. Prominent players in the market are actively putting a significant share of their turnover in continuous technology development, which is an important tool to differentiate themselves from the competitors and position themselves in a high-quality niche.

Some of the key players in this industry include Collins Aerospace., Lufthansa Technik AG, Honeywell Aerospace, Delta Airlines Inc., AAR Corporation, and FL Technics, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the Europe aircraft wheel and brake M.R.O. market that contains an industry analysis of 2018 to 2022 and an opportunity assessment for 2023 to 2033.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, component, aircraft type, aircraft application, service provider, and country. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

For additional insights on the European aircraft wheel and brake M.R.O. market, write to media@persistencemarketresearch.com

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33429

About Persistence Market Research – Industrial Automation

The Industrial Automation division of Persistence Market Research offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

Other Trending Reports:

Aerospace Bearings Market

Satellite Payloads Market

Automotive Telematics Market

Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market

In-Dash Navigation System Market

Automotive Brake System Market

Trailer Axle Market

Fifth Wheel Coupling Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com