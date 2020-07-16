Europe Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market’s annual installation to reach 20 million units by 2026, Says GMI

Europe Automotive Start-Stop Battery Industry is projected to register more than 7.7% CAGR from 2020 to 2026, impelled by growing adoption of hybrid electric vehicles.
Selbyville, Delaware, July 16, 2020
