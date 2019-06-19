Europe Blood and Blood Components Market to hit $5 billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Trauma & surgery segment of Europe blood and blood components market accounted for more than 40% revenue share in 2017 and is projected to achieve significant CAGR up to 2024 owing to growing number of injuries as well as surgical procedure.

Russia blood and blood components market is estimated to witness fastest growth to reach USD 840 million by 2024. Growing geriatric population base prone to suffer from various chronic diseases and high number of surgical procedures should upsurge the demand for blood transfusion. Moreover, rising number of initiatives to motivate the population to donate blood will propel Russia blood and blood components market growth.

Trauma and surgery application segment accounted for over 40% market share in 2017. Increasing number of injuries and surgical procedures will stimulate demand for blood and blood components over the coming years. Massive blood transfusion necessary in majority of trauma cases will drive segmental growth.

Based on end-use, the industry is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others. Ambulatory surgical centers is anticipated to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2024 owing to improved outcomes delivered at outpatient surgical facilities at less cost as compared to hospitals.

The Europe Blood and Blood Components Market value is poised to surpass USD 5 billion by 2024; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing risk of infection resulting from transfusion of blood and blood components along with decreasing number of blood donations will decrease Europe blood and blood components market size during the forecast years. As per forecasts, transfusion of red blood cells will decrease from 15.7 million units in 2013 to 13.9 million units by 2024.

Increasing number of surgeries and other treatments such as chemotherapy requiring external supply to blood and blood components will sustain the market demand over the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, growing number of cosmetic procedures utilizing blood components will positively impact blood components market. However, programmes such as ‘optimal use of blood’ to reduce wastage of blood and blood components along with declining number of blood donations will diminish the market size to certain extent over the coming years.

Blood components segment dominated the industry in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2024. According to the estimates, transfusion of blood components will reduce from 21.9 million units in 2013 to 18.9 million units by 2024. Rising awareness about efficient use of blood and blood components, growing application of blood components in aesthetic procedures and treatments such as chemotherapy will sustain the demand for blood components market over the forecast period.

Major players operating in Europe blood and blood components market include International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), American Association of Blood Banks (AABB), Welsh Blood Services, NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) and the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service.

