New study by market research firm Fact.MR on the conveyor screen. Latest trends, forecasts, and competitive landscape analyzed.

Rockville, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Europe conveyor screen market is estimated at US$ 325 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

Over past few years, the market for conveyor screen gained a traction of popularity owing to its diverse advantageous features in waste parting over the customary manual waste sorting. In present scenario, scrupulously rising need to reduce pollution in the underground and over land water bodies in European boundaries has staged opportunities for the growth of conveyor screens in the region. Developed economy like Europe supports the principle of circular economy to reduce the solid and liquid waste produced by industries and urban population. Owing to these vicious topographies the product market is anticipated to show incremental growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing incorporation of plastic conveyor screen owing to its self-cleaning and easy maintenance feature to minimalize and segregate the waste produced in paper and pulp, textile, chemicals, plastic, leather and processed food industries is uprising the segmental growth. In order to introduce products with high performance and efficiencies, commercial enterprises are investing significantly in research and development projects. For instance, manufacturers are improvising the product design for extensive durability, incorporating automatic cleaning features controlled by several level sensors, adding energy saving features and introducing digitally connected touch operational control panels to attract customer’s attention towards their products.

However, as new technologies are introduced, the cost of manufacturing and selling a product rises, potentially limiting machine sales. Furthermore, increases in raw material costs, such as plastic, can cause price fluctuations in finished goods which can challenge the market growth subsequently.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Europe conveyor screen market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 3.3% and be valued at US$ 450 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 2.8% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022.

Under material type, the plastic conveyor screen segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% during the period 2023 to 2033.

Germany is expected to dominate the market with 25% market share in 2023.

Based on country, the demand for conveyor screen is expected to increase at CAGRs of 2.1% and 3.9% respectively, in UK and France.

“Initiatives by Government and Non-Government Organizations to Encourage the Use of Conveyor Screen Will Open Doors for The Growth of the Market.’’ says Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Conveyor Screen Industry Research

By Material : Metal Plastic

By Application : Industrial Water Treatment Municipal Water Treatment Reservoirs Pumping stations Power Stations Others

By Country : Germany France UK BENELUX Nordics Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Market Development

The market is fragmented among the local and global leaders, who compete vigorously to mark their presence. Revenue growth will be aided by digitalization and the application of cutting-edge technology to develop new products over the forecast period. To accelerate development and technological advancements, notable manufacturers are forming alliances, partnerships. The industry’s top priority is to reduce human effort while increasing operational convenience while emitting carbon emissions.

Furthermore, customization and after-sales services assist market participants in achieving high profit margins by shaping the demand pool. Additionally, manufacturers are expanding their market presence through inorganic and organic strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations and product launch to expand their customer reach.

Key Companies Profiled

Bezner

Coparm

Hunkeler Systeme

EMO

Wiltsch

SF GMBH

Joest

IFE Material Handling

Gunther

EvoTech

Sismat

ESLI

Caiyang

Bahar Muhendislik

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe conveyor screen market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of material type (plastic and metal), application (industrial water treatment, municipal water treatment, reservoirs, pumping stations, power stations, others), across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, Nordics, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe).

