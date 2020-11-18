Europe E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket to cross $45 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The E-commerce automotive aftermarket in Europe from B to small B consumer segment is estimated to register 14% CAGR through 2026driven by less complexity in purchases including quotations and RFQs the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in various European countries.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 18, 2020

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on Europe E-commerce automotive aftermarket which estimates the regional market valuation will cross US$ 45 billion by 2026. Strong automotive base coupled with increasing e-retail channels will significantly drive the industry growth.

The Europe e-commerce industry is projected to gain substantial revenue growth by 2026 due to the increasing availability of automotive aftermarket products at low costs. Growing brick & click business models, and significant demand for vehicle parts are the key factors driving the industry size. Market players in the developed countries of Europe are improving their global footprint by entering the aftermarket segment due to superior profit margins.

The direct-to-customer segment is estimated to register around 15% CAGR during 2020-2026 propelled by significant opportunities provided by Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket participants to build strong brand recognition among their consumers. Reliability and assurance of excellent automotive product quality along with better communication with the manufacturing company have led to substantial segment growth. The direct-to-customer segment also offers custom-made auto parts as per client requirements to suit specific applications, propelling the e-commerce industry expansion.

The accessories segment is projected to witness significant growth in the Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket. Automotive accessories can be bifurcated into interior and exterior. The interior accessories include hardwood floor, headliner, rear shelf, door trim, door opening trim, assist trim, tibia pad, seat fabric, floor carpet, and luggage trim. Whereas, the exterior segment comprises hood silencer, mudguard, bumper core, protective paints & coatings, and fender liner. Rising affordability due to reduced prices and the availability of warranties will further positively influence product sales.

The B to small B is estimated to register over 14% CAGR by 2026. B to small B consumers mainly include equipment suppliers who buy basic automotive components. Product manufacturers of sub-assembly systems and electronic components are among the major consumers in the B to small B distribution. Less complexity in purchases including quotations and RFQs will further provide a positive outlook for the Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket growth. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles in various European countries will propel the e-commerce industry growth by 2026. This is mainly ascribed to vehicles featured with complex intricate parts that are attractive to both the ends of the supply chain and are quoted as expensive.

Some major findings of the Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket report include:

Third party retailers witnessed the largest share in the industry. The growing mobile penetration with the emergence of a mobile-friendly interface for part selection will fuel industry growth.

Replacement parts to gain traction by the end of 2026.

B2C is the key consumer of e-commerce automotive products.

Major players in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket sector, such as Bosch, eBay, and Amazon, are strengthening their market presence by implementing various growth strategies such as partnership and acquisitions.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2.1 Manufacturers

3.2.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.2.3 Value chain disruptions due to COVID-19

3.2.4 Vendor matrix

3.3 Technology landscape

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.1.1 Growth in e-commerce spending

3.5.1.2 Increasing e-commerce platforms and acquisitions

3.5.1.3 Shifting trend toward brick & click business model

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1 Cybersecurity challenges

3.5.2.2 Proliferation of counterfeit parts

3.6 Innovation & sustainability

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.9.1 Company market share analysis, 2019

3.9.2 Strategy dashboard

3.10 PESTEL analysis

3.11 COVID-19 impact on automotive industry

Chapter 4 Europe E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket, By E-commerce Retail

4.1 Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket share, by e-commerce retail, 2019 & 2026

4.2 Third party retailers

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 – 2026

4.3 Direct to customers

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 – 2026

