Europe Electric Bus Market is Set to Reach 11,866 Units by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 32.9% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Insights by Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Bus [BEB], Hybrid Electric Bus [HEB], Plug-In Hybrid Electric Bus [PHEB]), by Battery (Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery [LFP], Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide [NMC], Others), by Length (Less Than 10m, More Than 10m)

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The European electric bus market is projected to reach USD 11,866 Units by 2024, registering a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period. Government support for electric vehicles, increasing need to reduce greenhouse gas emission, and advancement in technology, propelling the growth of the market.

Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/europe-electric-bus-market/request-sample

Less than 10m category accounted for the larger revenue share in the electric bus market

Based on length, the European electric bus market is categorized into less than 10m, and more than 10m. Of all, the less than 10m category accounted for larger share in 2018 due to preference of smaller than 10m buses by the transport authority.

Explore key industry insights in 23 tables and 15 figures from the 87 pages of report, “ Europe Electric Bus Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 – Industry Insights by Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Bus [BEB], Hybrid Electric Bus [HEB], Plug-In Hybrid Electric Bus [PHEB]), by Battery (Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery [LFP], Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide [NMC], Others), by Length (Less Than 10m, More Than 10m) ”

Primary factor for the growth of the European electric bus market is the government support for electric vehicles

Different governments across Europe are taking initiatives to replace the petroleum based automotive fleet with electric powered vehicles. Different countries provide incentive and frame regulations to support the electric vehicles adoption. In the European Union, governments are undertaking key initiatives to opt for green energy driven vehicles. The policies related to electric buses in EU are mainly focused on technological optimization and market development. For instance, the European Commission supported a Europe-wide electromobility initiative, Green eMotion, worth €41.8 million (USD 46.9 million), in partnership with forty-two partners from industry, utilities, electric vehicle manufacturers, municipalities, universities and technology and research institutions.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the European electric bus market are Solaris Bus & Coach, VDL Bus & Coach BV, EBUSCO, Bozankaya A.S., Belkommunmash Holding, Sor Libchavy spol. s r.o., AB Volvo, Irizar Group, Scania AB, BYD company limited, and Alexander Dennis Limited.

Do you have any specific research requirements? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/europe-electric-bus-market/customize-report

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Among all vehicle types, the battery electric bus (BEB) category accounted for largest share in 2018.

Of all the batteries, lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP) category accounted for largest share in 2018.

Less than 10m category accounted for larger share in 2018.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

Pricing analysis of electric buses

Benefits of Report Purchase from VynZ:

Detailed Research

We provide accurate data and in-depth analysis with all-inclusive coverage.

Robust Research Methodology

Robust research methodology and data triangulation to ensure high quality report.

Analyst Support

24*7 analyst support – Pre- and post-purchase of the report as well as during the project tenure.

Sales Support

24*7 sales support – Hassle free delivery of the report and quick response and support by sales team.

Free Customization

20% post-purchase free customization to meet your requirements.

Customer Satisfaction

We claim full customer satisfaction as our core values lie in building long term relationships.

Security

High level of data security and confidentiality of your information.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of volume (Units). The report segments the Europe electric bus market on the basis of vehicle type, battery, length, and country.

Europe Electric Bus Market Coverage

Vehicle Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Battery Electric Bus (BEB)

Hybrid Electric Bus (HEB)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Bus (PHEB)

Battery Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)

Others

Length Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

< 10m

> 10m

Geographical Segmentation

Electric Bus Market by Country

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Netherlands

Sweden

Austria

Poland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

More from VynZ Research

Global Electric Bus Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global electric bus market is growing at 16.2% CAGR during the forecast period, with it’s the fleet size anticipated to reach 281.3 thousand units by 2024. The market is driven by supportive government initiatives and mounting alarm about environmental pollution. Different vehicle types, including battery electric bus, hybrid electric bus, and plug-in hybrid electric bus contributed to the electric bus market size, globally. The market has witnessed high demand for battery electric buses over the years due to the decreasing battery prices and least amount of carbon emissions.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/electric-bus-market

Europe Electric Bus Charging Station Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The European electric bus charging station market is projected to reach USD 581.9 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. Supporting government initiatives and schemes, and growing investment towards charging station infrastructure, propelling the growth of the market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/europe-electric-bus-charging-station-market

Asia Electric Two-Wheeler Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Asian electric two-wheeler market is predicted to grow at 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period with its fleet size reaching 59.3 million units by 2024. The Asian market is primarily driven by the technological advancements in battery technology, government support and initiatives for electric vehicles, increasing awareness for curbing vehicular emissions. Different products including e-scooters and e-bikes are majorly contributing to the electric two-wheeler market size in Asia.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/asia-electric-two-wheeler-market

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com