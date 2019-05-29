Breaking News
Home / Top News / Europe Fully Autonomous Car Market is Expected to Reach 191.6 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence

Europe Fully Autonomous Car Market is Expected to Reach 191.6 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Some of the major manufacturers operating in the autonomous car market in Europe are Volkswagen Group, Tesla Inc., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., General Motors Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Ford Motor Company.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the European fully autonomous car market is expected to reach 191.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 18.4% during the period 2023–2030. Evolution in connected and electric car technology, government support for the development of autonomous cars, and need for efficient and safe travel are the major factors driving the progress of the European autonomous car market.

Request to get the sample pages of the report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/europe-autonomous-car-market/report-sample

In Europe, the prevalent laws pave the way for the growth of the autonomous car market. The rules regarding the intellectual property, product liability, corporate/M&A transactions, and cybersecurity provide a conducive environment for the European autonomous car market to prosper.

For instance, an amendment was made to the German Road Traffic Act in June 2017, enabling the driver to relinquish driving control to an autonomous car. Today, semi-autonomous cars (level 1 to level 3), wherein the steering and acceleration/deacceleration can be controlled by the vehicle itself, are already in operation, but the driver still needs to be on board to control the car during an emergency. But major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology providers are developing level 4 and level 5 autonomous cars as the government of several European countries have given their nod to carry out the testing of driverless cars on public roads, albeit under certain conditions and a highly supervised environment. These developments provide a vast growth prospect for the European autonomous car market.

Based on vehicle autonomy, the European autonomous car market is classified into semi-autonomous car and fully autonomous car. During the historical period, semi-autonomous cars held the entire market share in terms of sales volume. However, with the launch of fully autonomous cars from 2023, this category is expected to register faster growth during the forecast period.

Based on automation level, the fully autonomous cars category in the European autonomous car market has been categorized into level 4 and level 5. Of the two, level 4 autonomous cars are expected to hold larger market share, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

Browse report overview with detailed TOC on “Europe Autonomous Car Market” at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/europe-autonomous-car-market

In recent years, the European autonomous car market has witnessed a significant number of collaborations and partnerships. For instance, Fiat-Chrysler entered into a partnership with the BMW Group in 2018 to receive hardware and software assistance from them. They further tied up with Intel for receiving computer chips for their vehicles and with Continental and Delphi for autonomous vehicle parts. Furthermore, PSA Group entered into an alliance with an autonomous vehicle start-up, Almotive, with the purpose of initiating the testing of level 4 autonomous cars. The increasing number of collaboration and partnerships has been seen as a major trend in the market.

Germany held the largest volume share, of over 20%, in the European autonomous car market, in 2018. This is due to the presence of numerous OEMs in the country, which are introducing new models with higher levels of automation. In addition, car manufacturers and their tier-1 suppliers in Germany had filed much more patents for autonomous cars than in most other countries across the continent. From 2010 to 2017, more than 5,800 autonomous vehicle patents were filed worldwide, out of which about 51.0% of the registered patents came from Germany. These recent developments in the autonomous car market in the country are predicted to benefit the overall European market during the forecast years.

Make enquiry before buying the report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=europe-autonomous-car-market

Some of the major manufacturers operating in the autonomous car market in Europe are Volkswagen Group, Tesla Inc., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., General Motors Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Ford Motor Company.

More Related Reports by P&S Intelligence

North American Fully Autonomous Car Market

The U.S. held larger revenue share in the North American autonomous car market and accounted for higher sales volume in 2018. This is due to the presence of strong customer base, and a large number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of autonomous car in the country that are launching new car models with advanced level of automation.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/north-america-autonomous-car-market

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Battery Market

China accounted for the largest market share of electric vehicle in 2015. With newly built smart cities and modern infrastructure, China is giving significant attention to the emission free public transit system. The government of China offers subsidies on the purchase of emission free vehicles that has assisted the growth of the electric vehicle market in the country. China is expected to lead the global hybrid and electric vehicle battery market during the forecast period. The average cost of lithium-ion battery is expected to decline significantly by the end of 2022.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hybrid-and-electric-vehicle-battery-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.