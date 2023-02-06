New study by Fact.MR, a market research firm on the loader claw market. Latest trends, forecasts, and competitive landscape analyzed.

Rockville, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Based on Fact.MR, Europe loader claw market is estimated at US$ 108.0 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

Loader claw has wide application in construction, mining, and other sectors which require machinery to load or unload material, as loader claw is used for material loading and related other activities.

The flourishing construction industry, for instance, total investment in European construction increased by 5.2% in 2021, owing to the infrastructure development and meeting the demand of the growing population. For clearing out lands for construction, plot leveling, and other loader claw is experiencing mushrooming demand.

Loader claw is also used for waste loading and unloading, cleaning beaches, mining purpose, and others, which creates immense growth opportunities for the market over the projection period. Germany and France are major economies that offer a favorable market for loader claw sales during the period.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7979

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market witnessed a 3.2% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

Europe loader claw market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% and be valued at US$ 162.0 million by 2033

Germany to dominate the market with a 25.0% market share in 2023

Market players operating in the loader claw market are Bobcat, Volvo, Rotobec

France is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023-2033

Unloading Grapple is gaining traction accounting for 34.0% of the market share in 2023

“Mushrooming Construction and Mining Sectors to Augment the Loader Claw Sales over the Projection Period across Europe,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Loader Claw Industry Research

By Grapple Type: Sorting Grapple Unloading Grapple Kickout Grapple High Lift Grapple



By Loader Type:

Backhoe loaders Skid steer loaders Compact track loaders Wheel loaders Track loaders



By Country: Germany UK France Spain Italy BENELUX NORDICs Portugal Rest of Europe



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7979

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2022A) US$ 104.0 Million Estimated Market Value (2023E) US$ 108.0 Million Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 162.0 Million Europe Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.1% CAGR United Kingdom Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) ~2.9% CAGR No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 45 Tables No. of Figures 43 Figures

Eminent Player’s Key Strategies

Manufacturers are emphasizing on establishing trade relations with end-users to gain high-profit margins even in unfavorable trade situations. Digitalization enables manufacturers to analyze the demand and requirements of the end-users to provide customized solutions and remain competitive in the market. Development of new products integrated with the power of advancing technology to open new doors of opportunities for loader claw manufacturers.

Key Companies Profiled

Bobcat

Volvo

Rotobec

Caterpillar

Others

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7979

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe loader claw market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of grapple type (sorting grapple, unloading grapple, kickout grapple, and high lift grapple), loader type (backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, wheel loaders, and track loaders), across major countries in Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, NORDICs, Portugal, and Rest of Europe).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Vacuum Loaders Market: With new advancements in material technology, the plastic processing industry is becoming more dominant in today’s world. Due to its toughness and low price, demand for plastic is rising, especially from low-income countries. This incidentally creates enormous demand for vacuum loaders, for utility in loading and conveying materials such as powder, pellets, regrind, resin, etc., in the industry.

Europe Asphalt Recycler Market: The Europe asphalt recycler market is anticipated to project a valuation of US$ 515.3 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 2.4% to reach US$ 650.9 million by the end of 2033. The growth is attributed to the increasing asphalt recycling activities to decrease cost required for road restoration and decrease waste generation.

Europe Tanker Spreader Market: The Europe tanker spreader market is anticipated to project a valuation of US$ 470.5 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 2.8% to reach US$ 620.3 million by the end of 2033. The tanker spreaders are distinguished by durability, reliability, and simple construction. The tanker’s stability is increased by a recessed tank with internal baffle plates. Chassis and drawbar hydraulic suspension ensures secure and comfortable driving in all circumstances.

Europe Agglomeration Machine Market: The Europe agglomeration machine market is anticipated to project a valuation of US$ 215.0 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 3.7 % to reach US$ 308.0 million by the end of 2033. The market for plastic recycling equipment is changing as people become more aware of the long-term benefits of recycling and reusing plastic materials. Recycling preserves the circular economy and lessens adverse environmental effects.

Europe Bio-Waste Shredder Market: The Europe bio-waste shredder market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 139 Million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 212 Million by the end of 2033. Europe accounts for roughly 10% of the global waste production and in an attempt to move closer to being a circular economy, bio-waste shredders are largely being employed in agricultural and healthcare industries. This trend is expected to accelerate further in the forecast period.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Analyst: Shubham Patidar

Email : shubham@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube