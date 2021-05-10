Europe mobile wallet market size valuation to exceed USD 60 billion by 2026

The market intelligence report on ‘Europe Mobile Wallet Market’ offers an exhaustive evaluation of the top growth catalysts, opportunities, profitable prospects, and limitations that are expected to shape the industry dynamics during 2020-2026.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As cited by seasoned experts, Europe mobile wallet market size valuation is expected to surpass the USD 60 billion mark by 2026. In terms of transaction volume is anticipated to account for more than 20 billion with a worth of USD 500 billion by the end of forecast duration.

The unanticipated advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has limited the global economy, barricading profit generation as well as industry expansion by disrupting the entire supply chain. The holistic analysis of the report aims to respond to all potential contingencies, while suggesting robust business strategies and tactical plans of action for industry participants and stakeholders to maintain their revenue inflows.

Lucrative growth of Europe mobile wallet market can largely be attributed to recent digital disruption, along with shifting preference of millennials for digital payments over conventional banking approaches.

Additionally, increasing availability of VoLTE (Voice over Long-Term Evolution) network services, rising penetration of cost-effective smartphones, and introduction of new proprietary mobile wallet applications by banks and technology develops are further propelling the overall industry expansion.

Outlining market segmentations

Based on product type, Europe mobile wallet marketplace is divided into closed, semi-closed, and open. Among these, closed segment is slated to register a robust CAGR of 20% over 2020-2026, on account of growing investments by e-commerce companies for the rollout of their product offerings.

With regards to ownership, tech companies segment captured more than 65% of the overall market share in 2019 and is predicted to amass substantial gains during the analysis timeframe. Rising investments of technology-based companies towards mobile wallet technology, along with increasing smartphone penetration are fostering the growth of the segment.

Speaking of technology type, the vertical comprises of text-based, optical/QR code, digital only, and Near Field Communication (NFC). As per the findings of the report, the Near Field Communication (NFC) segment is estimated to expand with a 23% CAGR through 2026, owing to growing adoption of contactless payment methods. High levels of security offered by NFC based wallets is further stimulating popularity of technology.

Competitive dashboard

Organizations which boast of a commanding status in Europe mobile wallet market are Amazon.com Inc., Ant Group, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., American Express Company, PayPal Holdings Inc., Allied Wallet Inc., AT&T Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited., Apple Inc., Barclays plc, Vodafone Group plc, First Data Corporation, Due Inc., Google LLC, Mastercard Incorporated, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Skrill Ltd., Visa Inc., and Wells Fargo & Company.

