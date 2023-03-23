New study by market research firm Fact.MR on the recycling crusher market. Latest trends, forecasts, and competitive landscape analyzed.

Rockville, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Europe recycling crusher market is estimated at US$ 259.6 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

The design of recycling crusher is such that the optimum waste is required to crush the waste effectively, preventing user strain. Additionally, it would contribute to decrease in the amount of garbage produced aiding in an efficient waste management process. As a result, this initiative will prove to be beneficial in a variety of ways.

For instance, an increase in infrastructure development investments, which also happens to be accompanied by a dramatic increase in the number of commercial construction projects, is one of the main factors influencing the market growth.

Glass, ceramics, brick, limestone, and concrete are just a few of the many materials that can be crushed using a hard crusher. Due to rising demand from end-use industries like the automotive and transportation, as well as the building and construction industries, the hard crusher market is anticipated to experience substantial expansion.

Furthermore, several firms are focusing on cost-cutting and enhancing equipment energy usage as government regulations and environmental concerns get stricter.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Europe recycling crusher market is expected to be valued at US$ 380.9 million by 2033 expanding at a CAGR of 3.9%

The market witnessed a 3.4% CAGR for the period of 2018-2023

Under the mechanism, semi-automatic dominates the market and is expected to be valued at US$ 166.1 million in 2023

Germany dominated the market with a market share of 26.0% in 2022

The 500 – 1500 (kg/hr) sub-segment is expected to dominate the market representing 67.0% market share in 2023

France and the UK demand for recycling crusher is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.5% and 2.7%, respectively

“Government Regulation to Protect the Environment from Waste Surge the Demand for the Recycling Crusher Market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Recycling Crusher Industry Research

By Crushing Capacity (Kg/hr) : 100-500 500-1500 1500-2500 >2500

By Mechanism : Automatic Semi-automatic

By Country : Germany France UK BENELUX NORDIC Italy Spain Rest of Europe

:

Report Attributes Details Recycling Crusher Market Size (2022A) US$ 250.3 Million Estimated Market Value (2023E) US$ 259.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 380.9 Million Europe Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) 3.9% CAGR No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 76 Tables No. of Figures 75 Figures

Competitive Landscape

With an increase in demand, manufacturers increasing their focus on strategic investment for the development of the recycling crusher. Key players involved in the market are anchoring their presence in Germany, France, Spain, and others by lowering the price and increasing the efficiency of the product. Manufacturers also focus on strengthening the distribution channel to capture a large market.

Manufacturers are designing new recycling crusher focusing on enhancing their crushing capacity and introducing external blades for better crushing activity. Expansion of manufacturing capacity and increasing sales by leveraging online distribution channels. Manufacturers in the market have made long-term supply contracts with end users which ensure consistent demand.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of recycling crusher positioned across the country, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled

Jiangmen Xiecheng Machinery Co., Ltd.

Raj Enterprises

Infed Systems

Wobide Machinery (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.

Metso Outotec

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe recycling crusher market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of crushing capacity (100-500, 500-1500, 1500-2500, and >2500) and mechanism (automatic and semi-automatic), across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Nordic, Rest of Europe).

