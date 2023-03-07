Growing Textile and Metal Waste Ending Up in Landfills to Gear Up the Demand for the Recycling Machines to Manage Waste and Maintain Circular Economy

Rockville, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Based on Fact.MR, Europe recycling machine market is estimated at US$ 810.6 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast years of 2023-2033. The government and NGO initiatives to supplement the market’s growth over the forecast period across Europe.

Recycling is gaining traction, tons of waste are now being recycled on a daily basis, and respective authorities are establishing requires infrastructure and purchasing machinery to speed up the task and focus on maximum recycling of waste. Paper, plastic, food, clothes, and construction material, all are undergoing recycling, small to large machinery setups are installed at waste management sites and at some local spaces to collect waste or old clothes to recycle them completely and prevent them from entering landfills or food chains and safeguard the environment.

Germany and UK are investing in R&D to develop innovative solutions to reduce waste generation and also investing in waste management, to maintain a circular economy. Automotive, construction, aerospace, and others are generating demand for recycled materials as they are cost-effective in nature and their utilization can create a greater positive impact on the environment as well. Such measures and efforts at both individual and mass levels fuel the sales of recycling machines.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market witnessed a 2.1% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

CAGR for the period of 2018-2022 Europe recycling machine market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% and be valued at US$ 1.3 billion by 2033

and be valued at by 2033 Germany to dominate the market with a 25.0% market share in 2023.

market share in 2023. The UK is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the projection period from 2023-2033

over the projection period from 2023-2033 Market players operating in the recycling machine market are Ken Mills Engineering Ltd, Metal Recycling Machines, Bronneberg, Zato, and STOKKERMILL, among others

Prominent Titans Key Strategies

Manufacturers are adopting both organic and inorganic strategies to expand their footprints across Europe. Integration of advancing technology to enhance product performance and customization to fulfill the customer’s requirements. A digital platform to improve brand recognition and after-sales service to retain loyal customers for the long run and increase sales of the recycling machines.

Key Companies Profiled

FOR REC S.P.A. P.IVA

Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH

LIDEM

Ken Mills Engineering Ltd

Metal Recycling Machines

Bronneberg

Zato

Manufacturers compete for contracts from the government or non-profit organisations to install and maintain recycling equipment at various locations throughout the region.

Moreover, customisation and after-sales services shape the demand pool and give market participants access to significant profit margins. The development of the unique product through digitalization and the use of cutting-edge technology will support revenue growth over the projection period.

Segmentation of Recycling Machine Industry Research

By Technology: Automatic Semi-Automatic

By Process Type: Single Stage Two Stage Multi-Stage

By Processed Material: Metal Plastic Construction Waste Paper Rubber Others

By Machine Type: Shredders Extrusion Grinder Mixer Sorting Washing Others

By Country: Germany UK France Spain Italy BENELUX NORDICs Portugal Rest of Europe



Key Questions Covered in the Europe Recycling Machine Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will sales in the global Europe Recycling Machine Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Europe Recycling Machine market?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Europe Recycling Machine Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of Europe recycling machine market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of technology (automatic and semi-automatic), process type (single-stage, two-stage, and multi-stage), processed material (metal, plastic, construction waste, paper, rubber, and others), machine type (shredders, extrusion, grinder, mixer, sorting, washing, and others), across major countries in Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, NORDICs, Portugal, and Rest of Europe).

