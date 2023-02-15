Europe Market Study on Second Hand Books: Rise in Subscription and Bundle Packages Aiding Market Expansion

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Europe Second Hand Books Market was valued at US$ 5.99 billion at the end of 2022 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2033, according to the latest industry report by Persistence Market Research. Europe Second Hand Books Market is projected to reach a revenue of US$ 9.76 billion by the end of 2033,

Online purchases of second hand books help people learn while saving time, money, and effort associated with travelling to the store. As opposed to new books, anyone can buy used books online for less money, especially students who are studying for various examinations. Though used books lack the appeal and beauty that new books have, they server the purpose and give the same reading experience. These books are available in all genres, including fiction, nonfiction, academic works, and books by prominent authors. Used books are cheaper and allow people to maintain their own mini-libraries or personal bookcases.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33322

In a bid to offer attractive pricing and counter the decreasing spend on scholastic materials, publishers have come up with innovative subscription models and bundling services for both academic and non-academic content. These subscription models benefit both publishers and customers. Those with inadequate financial resources have traditionally engaged in second-hand consumption. Second-hand consumption has evolved over time to become a matter of choice for consumers rather than just a financial consideration. This shows a broader scope for the demand growth for second hand books in Europe.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In Germany, approx. 65% of adults reads second hand books while only 34% of kids are projected to read second hand books, which reflects that adults are significantly driving the market in Germany.

By 2033-end, the Europe second hand books market is expected to reach a value of US$ 9.76 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033)

The growing digital ecosystem is expected to positively impact the market. Increasing online penetration of players in the industry is set to boost the sales of second hand books.

“Several companies are focusing on expanding their market footprint and are increasing their sales by targeting new customers instead of developing long-term customer relationships to retain their existing customers and boost brand loyalty. Most customers tend to buy products primarily from offline stores such as specialty book stores, libraries, and convenience stores, among others,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33322

Key Market Players

The report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of European second hand books market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include EBay Inc., MyBookStore.Com, Powells Book, Book Mooch, BookChor Literary Solutions Private Limited, Crossword Bookstores Ltd., Skyo, Bookadda.Com, BookMafiya Study Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Abe Books Inc., Powells.Com, Biblio.com, Thrift Books, Better World Books, The Strand, Half.com, and Paperback Swap.

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on Europe second hand books market, covering global industry analysis 2018 to 2022 and forecasts 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of book type, price range, end user, sales channel, and country.

By Book Type ( Action & Adventure, Art, Music, Film, and Photography, Academic Books, Biographies & Comics, Crafts, Home & Lifestyle, Fantasy, Horror & Science Fiction, Health, Personal Development, Politics, Politics & Religion, Sciences, Technology & Medicine, Sports and Travel, Other)

Action & Adventure, Art, Music, Film, and Photography, Academic Books, Biographies & Comics, Crafts, Home & Lifestyle, Fantasy, Horror & Science Fiction, Health, Personal Development, Politics, Politics & Religion, Sciences, Technology & Medicine, Sports and Travel, Other) By Price Range ( Mass/ Economy, Premium)

Mass/ Economy, Premium) By End User ( Adults, Kids)

Adults, Kids) By Sales Channel ( Wholesalers/Distributors, Specialty Stores, Independent Books Stores, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channels)

Wholesalers/Distributors, Specialty Stores, Independent Books Stores, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channels) By Country ( United Kingdom, France, Poland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the European market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33322

For additional information on how the Europe second hand books market will shape up in the near future, write to the team of expert research analysts at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

About Consumer Goods Division at Persistence Market Research

The Consumer Goods team at Persistence Market Research helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs by offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the consumer goods industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. We provide end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Other Trending Reports:

Natural Organic Personal Care Product Market

Sports Equipments Market

Bioplastics Packaging Market

Liquid Packaging Cartons Market

Self-Adhesive Label Market

Garnet Market

Shavers Market

Architectural LED Products Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com