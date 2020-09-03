Europe smart electric meter market size to record significant growth during 2020-2026

The research report on ‘Europe smart electric meter market’ is inclusive of information concerning the growth factors, opportunities, and challenges impacting the industry remuneration over the forecast period (2020-2026).

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to reliable estimates, Europe smart electric meter market is expected to generate considerable revenues and expand with a robust CAGR between 2020 and 2026. The growth is primarily attributed to escalating investments leading to rapid expansion of industrial and real estate sectors.

The study highlights various market segmentations including application landscape, technology type, phase type, and regional scope. Additionally, the report offers a detailed SWOT analysis of the major companies operating in this industry space, further allowing for improved decision-making during investment evaluation.

Smart electric meters offer various advantages such as wireless communication, billing accuracy, and flexible energy tariffs. Apart from this, increasing development of smart infrastructure as well as Tier II and Tier III cities is bolstering the product demand across Europe, which in turn is augmenting the industry remuneration.

Expansion of small, medium, and micro enterprises in tandem with favorable regulatory scenario regarding the use of smart electric meters are fostering the product adoption. Additional factors such as booming manufacturing sector, increasing development of urban regions, and surging disposable income are facilitating the business scenario in Europe.

Based on application spectrum

Europe smart electric meter market share from commercial applications is expected to register substantial growth during the study duration. Increasing preference towards using sustainable devices in order to control and monitor the consumption of power is favoring the market outlook.

In addition, there has been an upsurge in demand for energy efficient and low maintenance equipment for better accuracy in billing of data centers as well as public & private offices, which in turn is augmenting the adoption of smart electric meters in commercial applications.

Unveiling technology terrain

Estimates cite that AMI technology segment is anticipated to witness appreciable growth during the forecast duration. AMI-based smart electric meters can remotely measure the electricity as well as monitor voltage flow. The equipment is also capable of identifying and isolating outages and offers two-way communication.

Additionally, inclination towards digitizing healthcare processes and focus towards modernizing industries are fueling the segmental share. Rising adoption of IoT solutions and efficient monitoring systems is also contributing towards popularity of AMI-based smart electric meters across Europe.

Considering the geographical landscape

As per estimates, UK smart electric meter market is reckoned to record significant growth during the analysis timeframe. Introduction of micro grids and rapid expansion of electrical network are augmenting the demand for the product in the UK.

Furthermore, increasing development of hotels and resorts in tandem with booming tourism sector are swaying the business dynamics in the country. Widespread deployment of smart electric meters across education, hospitality, and logistics sectors is also fueling the growth of UK market.

Summarizing the competitive scenario

The competitive landscape of Europe smart electric meter market is defined by companies such as Apator Group, Iskraemeco d.d., Circutor SA, Kamstrup A/S, Sensus, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Aclara Technologies LLC, Badger Meter Inc., Osaki Group, Honeywell Elster Group, Schneider Electric SE, Landis+Gyr, Siemens AG, and Itron Inc. among others.

These companies are focusing on business-centric activities such as regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and innovative product launches in order to gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

