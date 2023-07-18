Europe Market Study on Soft Serve: Germany and Sweden Account for High Consumption

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consumption of soft serve in the European market is expected to reach 277,637 tons in 2023 and climb to 383,179 tons by the end of 2033, rising at a volume CAGR of 3.3%, according to this latest study by Persistence Market Research.

Inclusion of ice cream and soft serve by the foodservice sector is boosting the growth of the same. Ice creams are traditionally a post-meal dessert but the major difference between the two is the machinery and process utilized. Soft serve machines are more cost-effective when compared to batch freezers, blast freezers, and display cases usually required for traditional ice creams.

Since the inclusion of a soft serve machine takes care of all of these together, it is a better option as it saves both space and money. The visibility of soft serve machines in restaurants and other ice cream parlors attracts customers, which is a good source of additional revenue generation.

Soft serve typically contains an overrun of 30% to 60%, which refers to the amount of air incorporated during the freezing process. This higher overrun results in a greater volume of products being sold compared to traditional ice cream.

For example, if 1 liter of soft serve product has a 50% overrun, it effectively results in 1.5 liters of the product. This increase in volume enhances the profitability of the product, as there is a significant amount of soft serve available for sale.

Premiumization of ice cream is an appealing concept for consumers and manufacturers alike. Consumers seek products that provide them with exceptional taste, mouthfeel, and an exquisite experience. This translates into the development of ice creams that use natural and otherwise premium ingredients to offer novel and one-of-a-kind experiences to their target consumer base. To this effect, players in the market have also begun to offer consultancy services to allow manufacturers to succeed in the soft serve industry.

Carpigiani launched ‘Soft Serve Consulting’ for chefs and other entrepreneurs to obtain insights to serve their consumers better. The company incorporates suitable technologies and focuses on the creation of new and exclusive recipes and other services such as management of operations as part of its consultancy services.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Europe soft serve market is valued at US$ 2.56 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at 3.6% CAGR through 2033.

Demand for soft serve in Europe is expected to increase at a volume CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

during the forecast period (2023 to 2033). Germany accounts for 40% of the European market in 2023.

of the European market in 2023. Based on flavor, sales of vanilla in Poland are estimated to increase at a volume CAGR of 3.4% and hold 40% share of the Europe market by 2033.

and hold 40% share of the Europe market by 2033. Quick-service and full-service restaurants were the primary consumers of soft serve in 2022 with consumption equaling 109,074 tons.

“Soft serve is typically enjoyed as a seasonal treat with higher consumption during the summer seasons. It is known for its ease of preparation, resulting in a higher volume of the final product. Therefore, manufacturers need to invest in suitable equipment to achieve the desired volume. Advancements in soft serve equipment have reduced the need for frequent cleaning and sterilization, which was necessary with older equipment,” says a Persistence Market Research Analyst

Competitive Landscape

Companies involved in the Europe soft serve market are constantly trying to optimize their processes for developing new flavors and incorporating the latest technologies to gain an advantage in a highly competitive industry. This involves being abreast of the advancements to have an edge over their counterparts.

Providing high-quality and tasty products to consumers requires constant effort and innovation, which is evident from capital investments made by key market players.

In June 2023, Wendy’s collaborated with the musician T-Pain to create a song to promote its Strawberry Frosty. The company also added its product as a promotional item on any purchase from its outlet.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the Europe soft serve market, presenting historical data for 2018 to 2022 and estimation statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study offers compelling insights based on flavor (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, other flavors) and distribution channel (quick service restaurants [QSRs] and full-service restaurants [FSRs]; ice cream parlors, trucks & vans; amusement parks/malls/multiplexes; and vending machines/self-service kiosks), across key countries in Europe.

