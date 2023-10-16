Vacuum Solutions for Industrial Applications to Support Vacuum Pump Market Growth in Europe

Rockville, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Europe vacuum pump Market is estimated at US$ 2,309.4 Million in 2022, registering an impressive growth of 6.2%, thereby exceeding the market valuation of US$ 4,234.2 Million by the end of 2032. The Europe vacuum pump market registered a yearly growth of 4.7% during 2017-2021. Fact.MR recent analysis in Europe vacuum pump market reveals remarkable potential in the market, expected to grow during the assessment period at a good pace.

Huge equipment’s hinder plant productivity as it takes extra space for installations, less efficiency and difficulty in usage. The original equipment is being undertaken for modifications and product customization in the core industries. The introduction of compact vacuum pump solution by the prominent players in the market has solved the problem, thereby supporting European vacuum pump market growth over the assessment period.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2032) US$ 4.23 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 228 Tables No. of Figures 202 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The vacuum pump market in Europe is estimated at US$ 2,309.4 Million in 2022, projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.2% , to exceed the valuation of US$ 4,234.2 Million by the end of 2032

in 2022, projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of , to exceed the valuation of by the end of 2032 The market witnessed 4.3% growth rate during the years of 2017-2021

growth rate during the years of 2017-2021 Under the lubrication segment, wet segment leads the market by holding 75.7% share in the overall market and is projected to grow at the rate of 5.9% CAGR over the assessment period

share in the overall market and is projected to grow at the rate of CAGR over the assessment period Under the pump type segment, positive displacement pumps dominates the market by holding 23.7% share in the Europe vacuum pump market and is projected to register 5.7% CAGR during the forecast years

share in the Europe vacuum pump market and is projected to register CAGR during the forecast years Germany leads the market as it holds 19.1% market share, and is projected to grow at the rate of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast years

market share, and is projected to grow at the rate of CAGR during the forecast years Together, Germany and NORDICS are likely to represent over 38.0% of the overall market share in 2022

“Provision of compact and advanced vacuum pumps for reformed applications in multiple end-use industries is anticipated to drive European vacuum pump market demand in coming years”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Atlas Copco

Edwards Vacuum

Leybold GmbH

Gebr. Becker GmbH

Pfeirffer Vacuum GmbH

Sihi Group B.V.

VAKUO GmbH

ELIVAC

Development of Market

Prominent market players are witnessing augmented market competition making it highly fragmented and competitive. Key vacuum pump market players are introducing compact vacuum pump in the market which not only offers low-cost ownership, ease of handling, enhanced efficiency, reduced levels of noise etc. Companies are offering vacuum pumps which are not only advanced but are also reformed for multiple application areas such as chemical industry, primary packaging, research and development, leak detection, etc.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe vacuum pump market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by pump type (positive displacement (liquid ring vacuum pump, rotary screw pumps, rotary root pumps), dry vacuum pump (dry screw vacuum pump, dry scroll vacuum pump, dry diaphragm pump, dry clan & hook pump, others), centrifugal pumps, momentum transfer (rotary vacuum pump, turbo molecular vacuum pump), others), mechanism (gas transfer vacuum pump (gas displacement vacuum pump, kinetic vacuum pump), gas binding vacuum pump), pressure (rough vacuum (from 10.3 mbar-1 mbar), medium vacuum pumps (1 mbar – 10-3 mbar), high vacuum (10-3 mbar to 10-7 mbar), ultra-high vacuum (10-7 mbar to 10-12 mbar), extreme high vacuum (less than 10-12 mbar)), lubrication (dry, wet), flow (Up to 85 ACFM, up to 150 ACFM, up to 550 ACFM, up to 1,500 ACFM, up to 4,500 ACFM, up to 4,500 ACFM, up to 8,500 ACFM, up to 15,000 ACFM, up to 17,000 ACFM), application (assembly, conveying, dehydration/drying, engine testing, evaporation & distillation, filling, holding/chucking, manufacturing, material handling, thermoforming, others), end-use vertical (aerospace & defence, automotive, chemical & petrochemical, electronics & semiconductor, food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, industrial manufacturing, mining & construction, oil & gas, packaging, power generation, semiconductor and electronics, others), and across major countries of the Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K., NORDICS, BENELUX, and Rest of Europe)

