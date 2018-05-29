Breaking News
Home / Top News / European Web Content Management Market to Account for 20% of the Global Market Share by 2022: P&S Market Research

European Web Content Management Market to Account for 20% of the Global Market Share by 2022: P&S Market Research

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global web content management market is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2022. The factors driving the growth of web content management industry are increasing demand for digital marketing solution, multiple channel experience management, customer engagement strategies adopted by a business organization and increasing need for content management.

Request to get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/web-content-management-market/report-sample

Flexible licensing offered in the web content management market is a major trend. Content management system companies have begun to offer their products as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deployments with lower monthly usage-based charges and cloud hosting. The increasing adoption of SaaS has made traditional perpetual license and yearly maintenance fee model less attractive. Content management system clients are searching for quick deployments, lower cost of entry, worry-free maintenance & hosting and minimal capital expenditures. SaaS is a method of software delivery that allows data to be accessed from any device with an Internet connection and web browser. SaaS allows the buyers to pay an annual or monthly subscription fee which typically includes the software license and support fees. A major benefit observed in SaaS is being able to spread out the costs over a period of time.

The website content related requirements of business enterprises have been changing these days. An enterprise requires personalized data for users and advanced content management solutions. The web content management system, thus, enables business enterprises to deliver superior customer experience and enhanced marketing activities. However, the development of SaaS based solutions and the increasing demand for integrated web content management solutions is expected to enhance the opportunities for vendors and other service providers in the global web content management market.

The European web content management market size is predicted to account for 20% of the overall market share by 2022. In Europe, Germany has been the largest market for web content management. However, the market is expected to witness fastest growth in Russia during the forecast period, since digital marketing is gaining popularity among the citizens of the country. The market is expected to witness increased demand from business enterprises as organizations are focusing more on enhancing the web user experience and customer relationship management.

Browse Report Overview with Detailed TOC on “Web Content Management Market” at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/web-content-management-market

Some of the key players in the web content management market include Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SDL Plc, Aquia Inc., Sitecore Corporation, EMC Corporation and Episerver Inc.

More Reports by P&S Market Research

North America Web Content Management Market

North America WCM market is expected to cross $4,000 million with double digit growth during the forecast period. Major growth drivers of the market include the rising interest of the enterprises in web-based marketing, and rich web experience of users through multiple digital channels, such as social media and mobile platform.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/north-america-web-content-management-market

About P&S Market Research

P&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence, and research-based consulting services across different industry/business verticals.

As one of the top growing market research agency, we’re keen upon providing market landscape and accurate forecasting. Our analysts and consultants are proficient with business intelligence and market analysis, through their interaction with leading companies of the concerned domain. We help our clients with B2B market research and assist them in identifying various windows of opportunity, and framing informed and customized business expansion strategies in different regions.

Contact:

P&S Market Research
347, 5th Ave. #1402
New York City, NY – 10016
Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.