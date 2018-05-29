European Web Content Management Market to Account for 20% of the Global Market Share by 2022: P&S Market Research

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global web content management market is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2022. The factors driving the growth of web content management industry are increasing demand for digital marketing solution, multiple channel experience management, customer engagement strategies adopted by a business organization and increasing need for content management.

Request to get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/web-content-management-market/report-sample

Flexible licensing offered in the web content management market is a major trend. Content management system companies have begun to offer their products as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deployments with lower monthly usage-based charges and cloud hosting. The increasing adoption of SaaS has made traditional perpetual license and yearly maintenance fee model less attractive. Content management system clients are searching for quick deployments, lower cost of entry, worry-free maintenance & hosting and minimal capital expenditures. SaaS is a method of software delivery that allows data to be accessed from any device with an Internet connection and web browser. SaaS allows the buyers to pay an annual or monthly subscription fee which typically includes the software license and support fees. A major benefit observed in SaaS is being able to spread out the costs over a period of time.

The website content related requirements of business enterprises have been changing these days. An enterprise requires personalized data for users and advanced content management solutions. The web content management system, thus, enables business enterprises to deliver superior customer experience and enhanced marketing activities. However, the development of SaaS based solutions and the increasing demand for integrated web content management solutions is expected to enhance the opportunities for vendors and other service providers in the global web content management market.

The European web content management market size is predicted to account for 20% of the overall market share by 2022. In Europe, Germany has been the largest market for web content management. However, the market is expected to witness fastest growth in Russia during the forecast period, since digital marketing is gaining popularity among the citizens of the country. The market is expected to witness increased demand from business enterprises as organizations are focusing more on enhancing the web user experience and customer relationship management.

Browse Report Overview with Detailed TOC on “Web Content Management Market” at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/web-content-management-market

Some of the key players in the web content management market include Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SDL Plc, Aquia Inc., Sitecore Corporation, EMC Corporation and Episerver Inc.

More Reports by P&S Market Research

North America Web Content Management Market

North America WCM market is expected to cross $4,000 million with double digit growth during the forecast period. Major growth drivers of the market include the rising interest of the enterprises in web-based marketing, and rich web experience of users through multiple digital channels, such as social media and mobile platform.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/north-america-web-content-management-market

About P&S Market Research

P&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence, and research-based consulting services across different industry/business verticals.

As one of the top growing market research agency, we’re keen upon providing market landscape and accurate forecasting. Our analysts and consultants are proficient with business intelligence and market analysis, through their interaction with leading companies of the concerned domain. We help our clients with B2B market research and assist them in identifying various windows of opportunity, and framing informed and customized business expansion strategies in different regions.

Contact:



P&S Market Research

347, 5th Ave. #1402

New York City, NY – 10016

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook