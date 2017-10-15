Europe’s migration crisis casts shadow over Austrian election

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria voted on Sunday in a parliamentary election that could see 31-year-old conservative Sebastian Kurz become chancellor on a pledge to take a hard line on refugees and prevent a repeat of Europe’s migration crisis.
