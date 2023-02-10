Inappropriate Waste Disposing Activities To Bolster The Reject Separator Demand In Europe. Growing Plastic Recycling to Supplement the Market’s growth

Rockville, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Europe reject separator market is estimated at US$ 187.0 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast year 2023-2033.

The technological advancement bolsters the reject separators sales growth. Here comes the role of the reject separator, reject separator detects and eliminates the plastic packaging from the pre-treated substrates, which are then ready to use for organic purposes without undergoing any further sorting. This, in turn, proliferates its demand at various facilities where the sorting task is carried out.

With the growing use of plastic packaging for food, it is likely observed that parts of packaging or plastic bags were disposed of along with food, this makes it difficult to directly process the waste for organic use.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 22.8 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 2.0 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 43 Tables No. of Figures 45 Figures



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market witnessed a 2.6% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022.

Europe reject separator market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.0% and be valued at US$ 228.0 million by 2033.

Germany to dominate the market with a 26.0% market share in 2023.

The pulp and paper producer segment is a growing segment in the reject separator market and has a growth rate of 1.7% from 2023-2033

Key companies in the market are Cellwood Machinery, Leizhan, JMC Machine

The upto 60 TPD segment is a growing segment in the reject separator market and has a growth rate of 2.3% from 2023-2033

Eminent Player’s Key Strategies

To stay competitive in the market, manufacturers are using both organic and inorganic stratagems. Technology is driving the market’s expansion. A digital platform to offer a mushrooming growth opportunity to both well-established and emerging market players. Further, maintaining long-term business ties with distributors and suppliers is an effective trade strategy for surviving unfavorable market conditions.

Reject separator is costly in nature, hence, rental services and machine reselling act as major driving factors which enable small to medium-sized organizations to use them for sorting purpose. Such factors gear up the reject separator market’s growth.

Key Companies Profiled

Cellwood Machinery

Leizhan

JMC Machine

Dingchen

FJLIME

Zhengzhou Yunda Paper Machinery Co., Ltd.

Segmentation of Reject Separator Industry Research

By Capacity : Upto 30 TPD Upto 60 TPD Upto 90 TPD

By End-User : Pulp and Paper Producer Paper Packaging Producer Packaging Converter Others

By Country : Germany UK France Spain Italy BENELUX NORDICs Portugal Rest of Europe



Key Questions Covered in the Europe reject separator market Report

What is the projected value of the Europe reject separator market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Europe reject separator market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Europe reject separator market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Europe reject separator market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Europe reject separator market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Europe reject separator market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of Europe reject separator market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of capacity (upto 30 TPD, upto 60 TPD, and upto 90 TPD), size (pulp and paper producer, paper packaging producer, packaging converter, and others), across major countries in Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, NORDICs, Portugal, and Rest of Europe).

