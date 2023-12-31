Tunnel under Thames near Ebbsfleet was closed not by weather, but burst pipe, with Southeastern Railway also affected Eurostar said services through the Channel tunnel would resume on Sunday but there were warnings of further delays and busy stations.“Unprecedented” flooding was brought under control on Saturday, meaning at least one of the affected tunnels – under the Thames near Ebbsfleet, not under the Channel itself – could be used. Continue reading…

