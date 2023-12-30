Flooding in Thames tunnel also affecting Southeastern trains, while windy conditions expected to sweep UK‘Not what I had in mind’: Eurostar cancellations leave thousands strandedEurostar services from London have been cancelled “until the end of the day” as heavy rain and strong winds threaten to spoil people’s new year plans.No high-speed services are expected to run between Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras International today because a tunnel under the Thames is flooded. The flooding was also disrupting Southeastern trains that run on the route, the operator said. Continue reading…

