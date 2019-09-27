EU’s Juncker says Britain will be responsible if no Brexit deal

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said he and the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier were doing all they could to get a Brexit deal, and if they failed it would be Britain’s responsibility.
