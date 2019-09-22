EU’s Juncker says he is convinced Brexit will happen: Sky

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said he is convinced Brexit will happen, reiterating that if Britain left the European Union without a deal there would be a new border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.
