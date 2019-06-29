EU’s Juncker says trade deal with Mercosur signals open, fair trade

A new free-trade deal between the European Union and South American countries shows that agreements can be reached and mutually beneficial compromises can be reached, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. will not level new tariffs on Chinese exports: Xinhua - June 29, 2019
- Trump says had an excellent meeting with China’s Xi - June 29, 2019
- North Korea says Trump-Kim meet at DMZ ‘very interesting suggestion’ - June 29, 2019