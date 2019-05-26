EU’s Vestager eyes top job, breaking centre-right hold on power

The European Union’s top competition official, Margrethe Vestager, called on Sunday night for an end to the centre-right’s hold on power in the bloc after European election, and for a first gendered-balance European Commission.
