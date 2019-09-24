Breaking News
EV Charging Infrastructure Market to hit $46 billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

China EV Charging Infrastructure Market surpassed the annual installation of 500 thousand units in 2018 and is set to achieve lucrative CAGR up to 2025, owing to rising adoption of technically advanced EVs accompanied by introduction of numerous fast charging standards.

Netherlands EV Charging Infrastructure Market is anticipated to surpass an installation of 200 thousand units by 2025. Ongoing technology development with an aim to deploy sufficient EV charging infrastructure with substantial cost reduction will drive the industry growth. Advancement in machineries to make charging process faster & easier and to improve energy management, storage and production is further set to stimulate the equipment installation. Moreover, adoption of monetary incentives and establishment of vehicle & charging point rebates & tax credits will complement the overall business scenario.

Germany market will grow owing to introduction of strict norms pertaining GHG emissions and their impact on human & environment health. Rising fuel prices followed by growing EV adoption is anticipated to stimulate the business scenario. The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced the EV growth projections to double from 60 million to around 125 million by 2030, positively impacting the infrastructure development. Moreover, replacement of diesel buses with electric versions on account of reduced emissions and smooth & quiet transit will complement the industry landscape.

Global EV charging infrastructure market is poised to cross USD 46 billion by 2025, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Upsurge in demand for energy efficient, low carbon and electric fueled transportation along with growing partnership between vehicle manufacturing companies comprising Nissan and BMW Group is set to positively impact the EV charging infrastructure market size. Stringent government regulations & mandates to promote environment sustainability coupled with penetration of green energy vehicles operational on electricity will stimulate the station deployment. Ongoing R&D activities accompanied by technical enhancements and rising investments toward infrastructure will further strengthen the industry outlook.

Extensive diesel emissions from on-road vehicles have led to the introduction of stringent government norms to support the adoption of alternate fuel vehicles, in turn, stimulating the public charging infrastructure deployment. Introduction of federal & state purchase incentives assist in reduction of up-front cost of these vehicles thus offering a near-term bridge to cost-parity with gas powered vehicles. Increasing taxes on carbon-intensive oils along with the utilization of location-specific & distance-based charges will support the transition to zero-emissions mobility, further driving the business scenario.

DC charging is set to grow on account of key features comprising energy storage, connection to the grid and ability to send & receive utility pricing signals. Favorable government standards & policies along with support pertaining subsidies & grants, tax rebates will stimulate the demand for EV charging equipment. Moreover, growing need to install DC fast & ultrafast stations including Tesla Superchargers, CCS and CHAdeMO will boost the business outlook. Rapid industrialization, increasing awareness toward environment sustainability complemented by growing demand for energy efficient systems will further strengthen the industry outlook.

Key industry manufacturers in EV charging infrastructure market comprises of Volkswagen, Greenway Infrastructure, E.ON, Nissan Motor, BMW, ABB, RWE, ChargePoint, Siemens, EVBox, , EVgo, Schneider Electric, Renault, Blink, Hyundai, Eaton, Mercedes, Exxon Mobil, Shell, and Pacific Gas & Electric.   

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

