The market for electric vehicles as well as EV supporting facilities, like electric vehicle charging stations and portable electric car chargers, is expected to rise during the projected period due to increasing demand from consumers for safe, environmentally friendly, and fuel-efficient autos

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global EV charging kiosk market is likely to garner a robust CAGR of 31.7% from 2022 to 2031. The market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 588.2 billion by 2031 and was valued at US$ 37.4 billion in 2021.

Governments throughout the world are taking steps to minimize the environmental impact by encouraging the use of electric bikes, cars and bicycles, as people become more aware of the dangers of driving vehicles powered by fossil fuels. Governments all over the world are pressuring automakers to invest in the development of electric cars in order to combat greenhouse gas emissions and minimize carbon emissions brought on by the burning of diesel fuel.

Governments from all around the world are also encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles by offering tax breaks and other incentives. The central governments of a select few nations exclude electric cars from paying highway tolls. For instance, the Indian government intends to reduce the Goods & Service Tax (GST) on e-cars from 12% to 5% in order to hasten the adoption of electric vehicles.

Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=68219

Key Findings of the Market Report

The increased use of electric vehicles as a result of government efforts, the market for electric vehicle charging stations is expanding rapidly.

A number of technological developments, like the integration of all-EV battery charging systems with internet of things (IoT) as well as real-time information solutions, are driving market progress.

Urbanization and rising levels of disposable income will fuel market value growth. The execution of several government efforts to increase the use of hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as the broad installation of supercharging facilities in distant locations, are key additional factors impacting the market’s development pace.

The Global Market for EV Charging Kiosks: Key Trends

In the long run, the implementation of strict pollution and fuel efficiency regulations, incentives from the government, and the rising sales of electric cars, which are creating a need for charging stations, might be linked to the expansion of the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging. A few well-known players have also committed funds to the construction of charging stations for electric vehicles.

The BEV sector is anticipated to have a sizeable worldwide EV charging kiosk revenue share over the projected period, both in terms of value as well as volume

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=68219<ype=S

Global EV Charging Kiosk Market: Regional Outlook

China is a significant market for electric automobiles and buses in the Asia-Pacific region. The battery electric car market in China, which also receives considerable government assistance, is a strong supporter of the country’s electric vehicle charging station business. The incentives for buying new energy vehicles (NEVs) have been extended in China.

Tesla Motors opened a USD 2 billion plant in Shanghai in January 2020. In March 2020, all of the electric vehicle giant’s other global facilities had been shut down due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and the Shanghai site was producing close to 3,000 cars every week.

Global EV Charging Kiosk Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global EV charging kiosk market are:

Siemens

Schneider Electric

ABB Group

ClipperCreek, Inc.

BP Chargemaster

AeroVironment Inc.

Tesla, Eaton Corp.,

EVgo Services LLC

ChargePoint Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

The New Motion B.V.

Webasto Group.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for EV charging kiosk are:

Siemens AG introduced the Sicharge D, an innovative high-power charger, in January 2021. It has high, adjustable charging power that can reach 300 kW. The charging station can handle charging currents as much as 1,000 amps and voltages ranging from 150 to 1,000 volts.

Octopus Energy Generation announced its initial investment in the UK EV charging network in October 2022. On behalf of its Sky fund (ORI SCSp), it intends to invest a total of GBP 110 million in Manchester-based Be. EV, an EV public charging network, in order to expand and set up additional charge stations around the United Kingdom. The arrangement will help to expand Be.EV’s 150 public charging stations, and Be.EV has committed to installing 1,000 additional stations throughout the North of England and Scotland.

Expand operations in the future – To get requisite details, ask for a Custom Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=68219

Global EV Charging Kiosk Market Segmentation

By Charging Station

AC charging station

DC charging station

Inductive charging station

By Connector Type

Combined charging system

Chademo

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By EV Type

BEV

PHEV

HEV

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com