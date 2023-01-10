Rise in Popularity of Green Energy and Extreme Carbon Emissions, likely to Surge the Adoption of EV Charging Station, recording a CAGR of 26.6%. California has the Most EV Charging Stations owing to High Number of EV owners. Various industry participants are working on advanced technologies – wireless charging and autonomous charging robots.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global EV charging station market is projected to have a high-paced CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the EV charging station market is US$ 10,768.2 Million in 2023. The value of the EV charging station market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 113,889.1 Million by the year 2033.

Restrictive pollution and fuel economy rules, government incentives, and an increase in the number of electric car sales are all factors driving the demand for EV charging stations. Advancements in technology and software for electric vehicle charging are predicted to change how EV owners use and benefit from these services.

Smart car API and charging networks, for instance, accurately determine an electric vehicle’s charge time before the driver plugs the car into a station. Green energy is also projected to play an important role in both public and household electric vehicle charging locations. For owners of EVs, carbon emissions are a major concern.

To address these problems, businesses are rapidly improving the charging technology of their electric vehicle charging stations. When opposed to residential areas, commercial spaces have a much higher market penetration of EV charging equipment. The number of corporate charging stations is expected to expand in tandem with the increasing popularity of electric vehicles. Efforts to improve charging infrastructure in commercial areas would be critical in increasing EV adoption, as overnight charging at residential complexes or individual residences would not be adequate for long-distance travel.

Furthermore, public charging infrastructure would permit the ultra-fast charging capabilities required for long-distance travel. EV chargers for home areas, on the other hand, have substantial development potential since they provide a cheaper and more convenient means of charging electric vehicles than commercial charging stations.

Electric vehicle manufacturers are partnering with car rental companies to integrate chargers into current infrastructure. For example, one market player recently announced a collaboration with Green Motion, a vehicle rental service provider, to supply integrated chargers inside buildings with energy storage.

Various automakers are investing in the development of Car2X technology for charging infrastructure, which is fueling expansion even further. Several initiatives have been launched in France, India, the Netherlands, and Canada to increase the adoption of EV charging stations.

EVs are anticipated to attract major attention as governments around the world focus on emerging from the epidemic with a stronger and more resilient economy. In the United States, for example, California is emerging with aggressive electric car objectives, which are projected to have a favourable influence post-pandemic and enhance the global EV charging station market growth.

However, the high initial cost of Level 3 fast chargers and ultra-fast chargers, on the other hand, is the biggest impediment to the growth of the EV charging station market. People prefer to drive fossil-fuel vehicles for 5-7 minutes, but level 1 and level 2 chargers might take anything from 6 to 16 hours to charge completely. As a result, there is a market need for faster chargers that can charge EVs in less than 30 minutes.

Key Takeaways:

During the forecast period, the U.K. is estimated to account for a significant share of the global EV charging station market. This is attributed to the government adopting the Automated and Electric Vehicles (AEV) Act. It gives the government enormous power to hasten the installation of EVCI in gas stations and on roads.

The EV charging station market in Asia Pacific is predicted to hold the largest share, particularly in China and India, during the projected period. This is owing to key companies offering full end-to-end services ranging from captive charger installation to maintenance. Collaboration between various OEMs, automotive manufacturers, and charging infrastructure providers is also propelling the market growth.

As they are more cost-effective to the providers, the “public charging” application type, accounts for a significant share and is the most innovative area for key players.

Competitive Landscape:

Industry participants participate in a flood of focused product launches and global expansion to boost the brand and money. In order to expand their consumer base and strengthen their position, they are also expanding their reach across several continents and entering new markets, particularly in emerging economies. Industry participants are offering new creative products to the market as a result of increased carbon emissions and the development of electric and hybrid vehicle technology. These factors are projected to drive the global EV charging station market growth.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

ChargePoint Inc.

EVgo Services LLC

Scheinder Electric

Blink Charging Co.

Toshiba Corporation

Mojo Mobility Inc.

General Electric

Robert Bosch GmbH

Chargemaster plc

Siemens AG

Denso Corporation

Tesla Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Recent Developments:

In 2015, ChargePoint Inc., Volkswagen Group, and BMW AG announced plans to construct 100 DC fast chargers on the United States’ West and East coasts. Some companies favor a merger and acquisition strategy to increase their market share.

In 2018, BP Plc announced the acquisition of Chargemaster Plc, a prominent producer of EV chargers in the United Kingdom. Following the acquisition, ChargemasterPlc was renamed BP Charge master.

Key Segments Profiled in the EV Charging Station Market Survey

By Level of Charging:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

By Charging Station:

AC Charging

DC Charging

Wireless Charging

By Supplier Type:

OE Charging Station

Private Charging Station

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheelers & Scooters

By Installation Type:

Portable

Fixed

Residential

Commercial

By Application:

Private

Public

By End User:

Commercial Charging Stations (Private/Public)

Residential Charging Stations

