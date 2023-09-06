The rise in adoption ofelectric vehicles(EVs) is driving the EV lightweight materials market size. Depleting fossil fuels and a surge in government focus on achieving zero-emission targets have boosted the demand for EVs

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The EV lightweight materials market is set to experience robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 27.4% from 2022 to 2031, according to a report released by TMR. By 2031, the market is expected to be valued at approximately US$ 69.4 billion. As of 2023, the EV lightweight materials market is anticipated to reach US$ 8.9 billion.

The adoption of EV vehicles has increased owing to the increasing government regulation implementing strict emissions standards to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. Lightweight materials help EVs meet these standards by reducing overall vehicle weight and improving energy efficiency.

Lightweight materials, such as aluminum, magnesium, and carbon fiber composites, reduce vehicle weight, allowing for larger batteries or more efficient power utilization, which extends the driving range of EVs.

Growing consumer interest in electric vehicles, coupled with increased awareness of environmental issues, is driving automakers to invest in lightweight materials to make EVs more attractive and competitive in the market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 5.5 Bn Estimated Value US$ 69.4 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 27.4% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 185 Pages Market Segmentation Material Type, Application, Vehicle Type Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,Latin America Companies Covered BASF SE,Covestro AG,Toray Industries, Inc.,ArcelorMittal,SABIC,thyssenkrupp AG,Solvay,SGL Carbon SE,Celanese Corporation,Novelis Inc.,LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.,Constellium,Teijin Limited,Evonik Industries AG,LANXESS Deutschland GmbH,Alcoa Corporation,Owens Corning,Stratasys Ltd.,Tata Steel,US Magnesium LLC,WHB Brasil

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the EV lightweight materials market was valued at US$ 7.01 billion.

By material type, the metal and alloys segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period, as metals and alloys offer various benefits such as low density, high strength-to-weight ratio, and improved corrosion resistance

Based on application, the body in white segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

EV Lightweight Materials Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Growing technological advances and continuous research and development efforts are leading to the creation of new lightweight materials that offer improved strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness, making them more appealing to automakers.

EV manufacturers are investing in the research and replacement of conventional materials with lighter alternatives that have the potential to significantly reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. Vendors in the industry are developing novel lightweight materials to expand their market revenue.

EV Lightweight Materials Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the EV lightweight materials market during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of EVs in countries such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Singapore is augmenting the market progress in the region.

North America is expected to account for a significant share in the EV lightweight materials market owing to the increasing focus on reducing emissions and promoting electric mobility. The demand for lightweight materials, such as aluminum and carbon fiber, to improve EV performance.

Competitive Landscape

The global EV lightweight materials market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global EV lightweight materials market report:

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Toray Industries, Inc.

ArcelorMittal

SABIC

thyssenkrupp AG

Solvay

SGL Carbon SE

Celanese Corporation

Novelis Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Constellium

Teijin Limited

Evonik Industries AG

LANXESS Deutschland GmbH

Alcoa Corporation

Owens Corning

Stratasys Ltd.

Tata Steel

US Magnesium LLC

WHB Brasil

Key Developments in the EV Lightweight Material Market

Tesla has been at the forefront of electric vehicle innovation. They have been investing in research and development to make their EVs lighter and more energy-efficient. Tesla has been using aluminum extensively in their vehicle structures to reduce weight and improve range.

Volkswagen has been working on its Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform, which underpins a range of electric vehicles across its brands. This platform incorporates lightweight materials and advanced engineering to optimize weight distribution and energy efficiency.

BMW has been actively researching lightweight materials, including carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP). Their i3 and i8 models have incorporated CFRP components in their construction to reduce weight and improve performance.

Ford has announced plans to use advanced materials, including aluminum and high-strength steel, in their electric vehicle lineup. They are focused on lightweighting to enhance the efficiency and driving range of their EVs.

EV Lightweight Materials Market – Key Segments

Material Type

Metals and Alloys

High-strength Steel (HSS)

Aluminum

Magnesium

Titanium

Beryllium

Others

Composites

Carbon-fiber-reinforced Polymers (CFRPs)

Glass-fiber-reinforced Polymers (GFRPs)

Natural Fiber-reinforced Polymers (NFRPs)

Other Composites

Plastics

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyamide (PA)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM)

PET

Others

Elastomers

Others

Application

Battery Packs

Electric Traction Motors

Electronic Components

Power Electronic Controllers

Body-in-White

Chassis and Suspension

Powertrains/Transmissions

Closures

Interiors

DC/DC Converters

Thermal Systems

On-board Chargers

Tires and Wheels Bumpers and Fenders Lighting Dashboards Seat Systems Steering Systems Fuel Tanks Doors Others



Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (Hatchbacks and Sedans) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Utility Vehicles (SUVs, MPVs, Compact SUVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Light Commercial Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Medium and Heavy-duty Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Buses & Coaches Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

