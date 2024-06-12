Political Coffee Table Book From Palmetto Publishing Takes An In-Depth Look At Trump’s Impact on Global Politics

Charleston, SC, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — No matter how you feel about past president Donald Trump, it’s irrefutable that his unique leadership style shifted the national and international political landscape. With such influence, many have wondered about the extent and far-reaching effects of his decisions, policies, and rhetoric.

Husband and wife duo Patrick and Stella D’Andrea announce the release of The Trump Dossier, a dual perspective coffee-table staple for history buffs and political junkies. With full coverage on both sides of the aisle—the MAGA fans and the Never Trumps—The Trump Dossier invites readers to analyze Trump’s comprehensive character and political decisions.

“[This book is] for readers to consider the polarizing evidence that incites the people who love and despise him,” said the authors.

The Trump Dossier is meticulously researched, aiming to elucidate the political shifts that transpired during Trump’s tenure with an unbiased view. It confronts the controversy of his term, scrutinizing actions, words, and decisions that continue to affect America today.

The Trump Dossier is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms

Facebook: @thetrumpdossier

Instagram: @thetrumpdossier

Twitter: @thetrumpdossier

About the Author:

Patrick and Stella D’Andrea are an amazing husband and wife duo who teamed up to create The Trump Dossier. Combining their talents, they compiled a humorous and informative book that provides readers with a one-of-a-kind reading experience. Together they aim to make a comprehensive and light-hearted review of Trump’s most influential actions.

