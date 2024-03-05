House Speaker Mike Johnson will host the parents of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich – who has been wrongfully imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year – at President Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Johnson’s office confirmed that Ella Milman and Mikhail Gershkovich would be the speaker’s special guests.

“I’m honored to host Ella Milman and Mikhail Gershkovich for the State of the Union address,R

[Read Full story at source]