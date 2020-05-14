Breaking News
Evans Adhesive Corporation Unveils New Logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evans Adhesive Corporation, a leading manufacturer of industrial adhesives, announced the company’s new logo today. 

This announcement coincides with the company’s renewed focus on building a lasting reputation as the agile solution provider in the adhesives market. Established in 1900, Evans has built a solid foundation of trusted, quality products while providing personal, flexible service. 

“The new logo is a dynamic way to reintroduce our experience and overall capabilities to the markets we serve,” said Rusty Thompson, president of Evans Adhesive Corporation. “With our established place in the Meridian Adhesives Group portfolio, we are in a stronger position to serve the needs of our customers.”

With the purchase of Evans in 2018 by Meridian Adhesives Group, a leading platform in the global adhesives sector, Evans is better positioned than ever to create responsive, forward-thinking solutions. Growing with the Meridian portfolio of adhesive companies has brought synergies, expertise and new approaches to problem solving for customers’ latest needs. 

“Evans’ new visual identity is one essential piece in our efforts to continue the company’s customer-focused approach in the market,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. “This was the perfect time to refresh our long-standing brand, and we look forward to new opportunities for Evans with the backing of the Meridian platform.”

Evans will present its updated branding efforts across multiple platforms, including the company’s social media presence (LinkedIn and Facebook), advertising campaigns and packaging. The company is also in the process of developing a new website to enhance the user experience, optimize for mobile devices, and simplify navigation for customers. The goal is to launch the website in Q3 of this year.

About Evans Adhesive Corporation

Founded in 1900, Evans Adhesive Corporation is one of America’s leading manufacturers of industrial adhesives. With headquarters centrally located in Columbus, Ohio and additional manufacturing facilities in Rancho Cucamonga, California, the company has a well-established reputation in the industry, with an emphasis on customer satisfaction, product quality and timely delivery. Its array of capabilities is broad and includes pressure-sensitive hot melts; polyamides; APAO; EVA packaging hot melts; various water-based, palletizing and graphic arts, as well as outdoor advertising adhesive applications. For more information, visit http://www.evansadhesive.com.

CONTACT: Rusty Thompson
Evans Adhesive Corporation
800.466.0850
[email protected]
