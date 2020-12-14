Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Evans Adhesive Launches New Website

Evans Adhesive Launches New Website

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evans Adhesive, a leading manufacturer of industrial adhesives, announced the launch of the company’s new website today.   

The website can be viewed at https://www.evansadhesive.com. 

With a focus on “Simplifying the Complex,” the website offers a modern, educational platform to the market by providing adhesive knowledge through multiple adhesive selection guides. With innumerable options of adhesives available in the market today, these elements of the site are in place to support users on their journey of finding improved and updated solutions.

“Evans’ new website is representative of our forward-thinking approach in partnering with our clients,” said Rusty Thompson, president of Evans. “We are truly the agile solution provider in the industry, and our website plays an integral part in supporting our customers.”

With the purchase of Evans in 2018 by Meridian Adhesives Group, a leading platform in the global adhesives sector, Evans is better positioned than ever to create responsive, dynamic solutions. Growing with the Meridian portfolio of adhesive companies has brought synergies, expertise and new approaches to problem solving for customers’ latest needs. 

“I am pleased to see the momentum behind Evans’ revived focus,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. “The company’s renewed presence online plays an important role in how we are positioned as leaders in the market.”

About Evans Adhesive

Founded in 1900, Evans Adhesive Corporation is one of America’s leading manufacturers of industrial adhesives. With headquarters centrally located in Columbus, Ohio and additional manufacturing facilities in Rancho Cucamonga, California, the company has a well-established reputation in the industry, with an emphasis on customer satisfaction, product quality and timely delivery. Its array of capabilities is broad and includes pressure-sensitive hot melts; polyamides; APAO; EVA packaging hot melts; various water-based, palletizing and graphic arts, as well as outdoor advertising adhesive applications. For more information, visit https://www.evansadhesive.com. 

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, flooring, packaging and product assembly markets. The group’s operations are located in the Americas and EMEA, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian’s global customer base. For more information, visit www.meridianadhesives.com.

CONTACT: Deanna Disbro
Meridian Adhesives Group
706.260.0718
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.