Evans Consulting Acquires Global Dynamics International, a Market Leader in Intercultural Competence and Global Leadership Development

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evans Consulting, an award-winning management consulting and government contracting firm, has finalized its acquisition of Global Dynamics International Inc. (GDI) (global-dynamics.com). 

Global Dynamics International Inc. is a leading provider of cross-cultural competence, global mindset, diversity and inclusion, unconscious bias, global leadership, team building, virtual workforce effectiveness training and coaching and research designed to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s global and multi-cultural organizations. Evans co-owners, Bob Etris and Jack Moore, worked closely with GDI’s Founder and President, Neal Goodman, in finalizing the deal. 

“We couldn’t be more pleased to add GDI as a division of Evans Consulting,” said Moore. “Our shared values of people, service, and integrity create a foundation for continuing to build on GDI’s history of success in the commercial markets. Expanding our portfolio of human-centered consulting services that equip leaders and teams, at any level of an organization, to work effectively together is critical to our continued growth and success.  GDI’s unique capabilities and value proposition help us do just that.” 

For over 34 years, GDI has empowered the world’s finest organizations (including the majority of the Fortune Global 1000) in more than 60 countries to overcome the challenges of globalization and virtual environments and to leverage the power of diversity and inclusion.

“Our mission at Evans Consulting is to develop healthy organizations and communities that enable people to thrive. GDI’s core services complement our mission. It couldn’t be a more seamless fit to our organization,” said Etris. 

Through the planning and design of the eventual sale of GDI, Goodman was drawn to Evans’ collaborative culture and relentless focus on addressing the human and technical sides of organizational change. This, in conjunction with Evans’ human-centered approach, offered GDI an environment where Neal’s legacy and commitment to client success will continue to thrive. 

“GDI represents my life’s work, and I am thrilled it has a home with a shared sense of purpose, culture, and commitment like Evans,” said Goodman. “With the kind of talented leaders and organization Evans has, I’m excited about the possibilities of what Evans can do to take GDI to even greater heights!”

With the acquisition of GDI, Evans has enhanced its portfolio of global services that includes world-class executive coaching and leadership development services through its Global Coaches Network (GCN – globalcoaches.com), as well as the intercultural competence and diversity and inclusion development offered through GDI. Neal will continue to work in partnership with Evans as an advisor and trainer while publishing articles for Training Magazine and periodically speaking at conferences and tradeshows.

About Evans Consulting: 

Evans Consulting is an industry-leading management consulting and government contracting firm. Our solutions and products are designed to assist with specific challenges related to organizational change and transformation, leadership development, technology integration, and strategic growth, with a unique, human-centered approach. For more information, visit evansconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Bob Etris, betris@evansconsulting.com, (703) 927-6568

