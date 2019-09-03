Breaking News
Evelo Biosciences to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on cells in the small intestine with systemic therapeutic effects, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10th at 10:35 am ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of the Evelo website at http://ir.evelobio.com/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on cells in the small intestine with systemic therapeutic effects. These cells in the small intestine play a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company’s first product candidates are monoclonal microbials, single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. They have been observed in preclinical studies to have systemic dose-dependent effects, modulating multiple clinically validated pathways. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with chronic disease and cancer.

Evelo currently has three product candidates, EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is also advancing additional oral biologics through preclinical development in other disease areas.

Contact
Evelo Biosciences
Investors:
Stefan Riley, 617-461-2442
[email protected]

or

Media:
Jessica Cotrone, 978-760-5622
[email protected]

