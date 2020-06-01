Event Audiences Pick Emerging Digital Workplace Companies as Winners of ISG Startup Challenges

AI-powered content management system and on-demand employee coaching service selected by live audience polling at ISG Future Workplace events

STAMFORD, Conn., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A content management system for financial services and an on-demand employee coaching service were the winners of ISG Startup Challenge competitions held during two ISG Future Workplace Summit events this spring hosted by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Danielle Lawrence, founder and CEO of enterprise technology startup Freyda , demonstrated the AI-powered financial services content management solution to an independent panel of judges at the ISG Future Workplace Global Summit , held virtually on May 5. Freyda automatically extracts, retrieves and analyzes data directly from documents without manual intervention, and uses advanced analytics and algorithms to help optimize business outcomes. Freyda was chosen as the winner of the ISG Startup Challenge through a live audience poll.

At the ISG Future Workplace Summit , March 9-10 in New York, Ryan Day, account executive at Bravely , presented the capabilities of the innovative, on-demand professional coaching service. A live audience poll selected Bravely the winner for its ability to connect employees to professional coaching in moments that define the employee experience and provide objective, actionable guidance on everything from coworker conflict to performance-related stress.

“The workforce is changing, and enterprises must attract, engage and retain employees with both technological and human-centered approaches,” said Julie Fernandez, partner, ISG HR Technology, and chair of the event in New York. “Building a productive and successful workplace requires real leadership and a robust organizational change management strategy. The solutions pitched by Freyda, Bravely and our other contestants are aimed at enhancing employee experience, increasing productivity and helping companies foster a culture of collaboration within an evolving, digitally savvy workforce.”

The ISG Future Workplace Summit events each attracted record audiences, including a global audience for the May 5 virtual event, held online in response to the coronavirus pandemic. With the rise in remote working and the growing need for digital workplace tools, participants had the opportunity to explore the rapidly changing future of work, the workplace and the workforce through plenary sessions, deep-dive breakouts, one-on-one meetings with ISG advisors and hands-on technology demonstrations in the ISG Innovation Lab.

“The ISG Future Workplace Summits have grown into a leading platform for 360-degree discussions of how digital technology is powering the workplace and workforce of the future,” said Karen Healy, partner and global leader, ISG Events. “Our ISG Startup Challenges showcase some of the freshest ideas for digitally transforming work to boost employee collaboration, increase efficiency, drive down costs and build stronger teams. We congratulate the winners and thank all our contestants for vividly demonstrating the art of the possible.”

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

