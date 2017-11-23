BAHIA BLANCA, Argentina (Reuters) – An abnormal sound detected in the South Atlantic ocean around the time that an Argentine navy submarine sent its last signal last week was “consistent with an explosion,” a navy spokesman said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Event ‘consistent with an explosion’ detected near missing Argentine sub: navy - November 23, 2017
- Russia says Google down-ranking Sputnik, RT would be censorship - November 23, 2017
- Object detected by U.S. navy flight is not missing Argentine sub: embassy - November 23, 2017