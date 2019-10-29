Evercel Announces Release of FY2019 Financials

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evercel, Inc. (“Evercel”) (OTC: EVRC), today published its FY2019 financial results, which can be downloaded at www.evercel.com
About Evercel: New York City-based Evercel is a publicly traded holding company that oversees and manages subsidiary companies. Due to Evercel’s limited number of shareholders and its decision at present not to register with the SEC, Evercel is not obligated to publicly report business or financial information. From time-to-time, Evercel chooses to voluntarily report information. Evercel may change its reporting practices at any time, in its discretion and without notice.
CONTACT: For more information, contact: [email protected]
