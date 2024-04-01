EverCharge welcomes Andreas Lips, former President and CEO of Shell Recharge Solutions Americas and Asia, to accelerate growth in key markets

PALO ALTO, CA, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EverCharge, a leading provider of large-scale electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and part of SK Group, today announced that Andreas Lips has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), to accelerate EverCharge’s growth in strategic focus areas.

Lips is an esteemed entrepreneur and leading executive in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Prior to joining EverCharge, he served as President and CEO of Shell Recharge Solutions Americas and Asia (formerly Greenlots), a Los Angeles-based EV charging business, where he created over 200 green and skilled jobs in the EV sector. Lips has extensive experience in the EV charging and wider energy industry, spending over 20 years at Shell across various businesses and countries, including over 8 years in Shell’s Fleet Solutions business. Lips has been instrumental in advancing the clean transportation industry through his work, including serving on the boards of Open Charge Alliance and Alliance for Transportation Electrification (ATE).

As an industry veteran, he will help EverCharge advance and scale its presence in the fleet, workplace and multi-unit residential segments, while closely partnering with Taeho Kang.

Kang, a seasoned SK Group executive and Vice President, Head of EV Charging at PassKey, led the acquisition of EverCharge by SK Group in March 2022. In addition to his role as an EverCharge board member, he will be partnering with Lips to focus on capitalizing new strategic opportunities and markets, and a tight integration with the larger SK ecosystem.

Since the acquisition, EverCharge’s transformative partnership with Avis marked a pivotal juncture in the company’s history, propelling its fleet offerings to new heights and positioning it as an industry trailblazer. Additionally, EverCharge’s strategic EV charging partnership with the San Francisco Giants has been critical in establishing the company as a valued partner in the sports and entertainment industry.

“Andreas brings invaluable expertise and a deep understanding of our key segments, such as fleet electrification, which will help us exponentially elevate our customers’ experience and fuel EverCharge’s next stage of growth. His dedication to customer success, coupled with his operational excellence, will enable us to serve our customers effectively and efficiently as we expand deeper into our existing markets,” said Kang.

“I look forward to partnering with Taeho as we continue to drive new strategic growth opportunities, and enter new markets to diversify our customer base, while opening new revenue streams. This concerted effort to thoughtfully diversify our business, while simultaneously broadening and deepening our presence in our current segments, will create the perfect synergy for EverCharge’s long-term success,” said Lips.

These leadership changes are effective immediately.

About EverCharge

EverCharge is a manufacturer and provider of turnkey hardware and software EV charging solutions for fleets, workplaces, multi-unit, and single-family homes. The company’s offerings are designed to use existing infrastructure to efficiently scale EV charging at the lowest cost. EverCharge’s patented SmartPower technology maximizes the number of EVs that can charge at once and eliminates barriers, such as data connectivity. EverCharge was founded in 2013, and acquired in 2022 by SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate that operates leading businesses across the semiconductor, energy and pharmaceutical industries. With a commitment to providing the most seamless charging solution, EverCharge is paving the way for a cleaner future for all.

