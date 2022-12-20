Everest Business Funding is contributing to the growth of its industry by being a Platinum Sponsor for this upcoming year’s Funders Forum and Brokers Expo, featuring Daymond John as the keynote speaker

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everest Business Funding , a revenue-based financing service firm, is honored to take part in helping sponsor the 2023 Funders Forum and Brokers Expo. The conference is considered to be a leading event for the organized small business finance industry. The conferences’ events will take place March 8th through March 10th of this upcoming year at The Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Sponsors of the conference are the aiding hands in keeping what the small business finance industry considers to be one of its best conferences, created for the small business finance industry by the small business finance industry. For businesses interested in supporting the event as a sponsor , there are several levels of sponsorship to choose from, including Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. Everest Business Funding joins fellow industry innovators like Fundworks, CFGMS, and Revenue Based Finance Coalition to support the event as a Platinum Sponsor.

Regardless of the level of sponsorship a business chooses, all sponsors will receive complimentary registration, recognition in conference materials and digital touchpoints, and the chance to partake in filling the annual conference bag with any item. In addition, depending on the level of sponsorship, a sponsor will also have access to a stage opportunity, networking happy hour, and a welcome reception.

Another way organizations in the industry can play their part in keeping this one-of-a-kind event alive is by purchasing an Early Bird Ticket that offers special savings to participate in all conference activities. The agenda for the 2023 conference will consist of a variety of panel discussions, a keynote speaker event with Daymond John, and fun networking events like FinTap’s Diamond Sponsored Happy Hour and a tropical sunset cruise aboard the Grand Princess.

During the keynote speaking event, Daymond John will cover 5 Shark Points to boost the audience’s industry and business knowledge as he shares fundamentals for success in business and life. John is the founder of FUBU, a successful entrepreneur, and an investor appearing on Shark Tank, ABC’s reality television series. In the business world, John is also known as one of the industry’s most recognized branding experts.

The 2023 Funders Forum and Brokers Expo will kick off registration at 4:00 PM on March 8th. A welcome reception for conference attendees will follow after registration. Breakfast starts at 8:30 AM on March 9th to start the conferences’ events and discussions revolving around a vast range of valuable industry topics, including the following: the state of the industry, how to get more out of the funder/broker relationship, what’s coming down the pike for funders and brokers regarding federal, regulatory, and state regulations and compliances, how to position the industry politically for the future, and how funders/brokers are being financed and what they are worth.

For more information about Everest Business Funding, visit https://www.everestbusinessfunding.com/contact/, or check out more highlights about the upcoming 2023 Funders Forum and Brokers Expo by clicking here .

About Everest Business Funding

Everest Business Funding provides alternative finance options and revenue-based funding to small business owners. They serve a diverse pool of businesses, from healthcare to retail, to help them obtain working capital to grow, buy inventory, launch marketing campaigns, or hire staff. Everest Business Funding’s clients are treated with respect and receive high-quality guidance and service from its professionals.

Media Contact

Anthony Parker

Everest Business Funding

888-342-5709

Info@everestbusinessfunding.com