Report demonstrates Wizeline’s commitment to helping businesses remain competitive through the adoption of application automation solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wizeline , an AI-centric digital services provider that builds modern, scalable products and platforms, today announced it had been named an ‘Aspirant’ in Everest Group’s Application Automation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The report presents an assessment of 25 leading application automation service providers, focusing on providers who demonstrate capabilities for realizing the potential of automation to enhance technology stacks and increase productivity.

“Being recognized by Everest Group demonstrates our ability to help businesses achieve their application automation goals, enabling greater efficiency throughout the application development life cycle,” said Aníbal Abarca, CTO of Wizeline. “We are dedicated to delivering value at scale; optimizing software application design, development, and continuous evolution through automation and the latest in AI technologies, thereby freeing up engineers for more challenging and creative projects.”

Wizeline offers various application automation solutions and services, including its Data Pipeline Automation, Application Security Scanning and Quality Assurance Program, which helps clients build and release products that implement continuous testing and continuous improvement practices throughout the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Wizeline partners with leading cloud and technology vendors, such as AWS, GCP, Azure, Oracle, HuLoop and Automation Anywhere, to support customer implementations and adoption of best practices led by its more than 300 certified engineers.

“As enterprises navigate an increasingly competitive marketplace which demands greater speed at scale, we see the tremendous opportunities that AI and Automation are enabling,” said Danielle Ruess, CMO, Wizeline. “Investing in automation has become a fundamental differentiator for companies looking to streamline processes, accelerate innovation cycles and reduce time to value for new products and services.”

Wizeline has established itself as a leader in digital technology services by delivering exceptional value to its growing portfolio of global clients. Being recognized as an ‘Aspirant,’ Wizeline takes its place among service providers pioneering in application automation services. This recognition further cements the company’s reputation as a reliable partner for organizations embarking on their automation journey, reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class services that drive business results.

Press Contact

Aaron Thomasson

press@wizeline.com