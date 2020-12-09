Everest Medicines Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 3 Registration Asian Study of TrodelvyTM (sacituzumab govitecan) for Hormone Receptor Positive, HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 3 registration Asian study EVER-132-002 evaluating TrodelvyTM (sacituzumab govitecan) versus treatment of physician’s choice (TPC) in subjects with hormonal receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2−) metastatic breast cancer (mBC).

EVER-132-002 is a Phase 3 Asian study designed to assess and compare the efficacy and safety of sacituzumab govitecan versus TPC in Asian patients with HR+/HER2- mBC who received at least two, and no more than four systemic chemotherapy regimens. The trial will enroll up to 330 HR+/HER2- mBC patients in China mainland, Taiwan and South Korea. The primary endpoint is progression free survival (PFS) per RECIST v 1.1 by an Independent Review Committee.

“HR+/HER2- breast cancer is the most prevalent subtype of breast cancer and accounts for more than 60% of all breast cancer cases. There is a significant unmet need for new treatment options for women with HR+/HER2− mBC who have failed initial standard-of-care chemotherapies,” said Dr. Yang Shi, Chief Medical Officer for Oncology at Everest Medicines. “The clinical data generated to date suggested promising clinical activity of sacituzumab govitecan in HR+/HER2− mBC patients who have failed at least two chemotherapy regimens. We are very excited to initiate our Phase 3 registration trial as we believe sacituzumab govitecan has tremendous potential to become the new standard of care in patients with pre-treated HR+/HER2− mBC.”

Immunomedics (now part of Gilead Sciences, Inc), which developed sacituzumab govitecan, is currently recruiting patients for the TROPiCS-02 trial, an open-label, randomized, multi-center Phase 3 study to compare the efficacy and safety of sacituzumab govitecan versus the TPC in subjects with metastatic or locally recurrent inoperable HR+/HER2- mBC, after failure of at least two, and no more than four, prior chemotherapy regimens for metastatic disease.

About Sacituzumab Govitecan

Sacituzumab govitecan is a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed at TROP-2, a membrane antigen that is over-expressed in many common epithelial cancers. Sacituzumab govitecan was granted accelerated approval by the U.S. FDA in April 2020 for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received at least two prior therapies for metastatic disease. In September 2020 at the ESMO2020 annual conference, Immunomedics (now part of Gilead Sciences, Inc.) presented the confirmatory Phase 3 trial results (ASCENT) demonstrating that sacituzumab govitecan significantly improved progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) over standard single agent chemotherapy in pre-treated metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) patients with a hazard ratio of 0.41 and 0.48 respectively. Under a licensing agreement with Immunomedics, Everest Medicines has exclusive rights to develop, register, and commercialize sacituzumab govitecan for all cancer indications in Greater China, South Korea, and certain Southeast Asian countries.

In October 2020, sacituzumab govitecan was included in the updated 2020 Guidelines for the Standardized Diagnosis and Treatment of Advanced Breast Cancer in China, compiled by the Breast Cancer Expert Committee of the National Cancer Control Center, the Breast Cancer Professional Committee of the Chinese Anti-Cancer Association, and the Cancer Drug Clinical Research Professional Committee of the Chinese Anti-Cancer Association.

About HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer

Hormone Receptor Positive, HER2 Negative (HR+/HER2-) breast cancer is the most common form of breast cancer in China, representing over 60% of all breast cancer cases. This subtype of breast cancer grows in connection with estrogen or progesterone and is likely to respond to hormone therapies initially, but almost all HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancers become refractory over time.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eight potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late stage clinical development. The Company’s therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. Everest Medicines obtained the development and commercial right in greater China, South Korea and certain Southeast Asian countries of sacituzumab govitecan from Immunomedics in April 2019. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

