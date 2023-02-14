RecycleOS honored for excellence alongside other innovators and innovations in the Enhanced Automation category

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EverestLabs , developer of the first AI-enabled operating system for material recycling facilities (MRFs), today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2023 Edison Awards. The company is being honored in the Enhanced Automation category for its RecycleOSSM solution. The Edison Awards™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world with past winners including Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, General Motors and Genentech. The prestigious accolades honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.

RecycleOS is the only enterprise AI software and automation solution for solving critical problems in materials recovery facilities (MRFs). EverestLabs combines deep learning AI models with robotics technology to make residential and commercial recycling more economical by recapturing the 40% of recyclables that would typically end in landfills. With RecycleOS, MRFs can substantially increase materials recovery for reuse, which ultimately prevents greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage associated with producing raw material.

“We are honored to be named a finalist in The Edison Awards,” said JD Ambati, founder and CEO at EverestLabs. “We created RecycleOS to build a more sustainable future through recycling, and this industry recognition is a strong endorsement for the work we are doing. We are dedicated to providing continuous innovation that further optimizes MRF operations and improves recovery rates that save valuable commodities from being lost to landfills.”

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot being determined by an independent judging panel. The panel comprises more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, as well as past winners.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the Edison Awards Gala on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Fort Myers, Florida. For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com . Applications for the 2024 awards will open midyear, 2023.

About EverestLabs

EverestLabs is a leading climate tech company and the developer of RecycleOS℠, the only enterprise AI software and automation solution for solving critical problems in recycling plants, or materials recovery facilities (MRFs). With RecycleOS, MRFs can exponentially increase materials recovery and reuse recyclables in manufacturing, thus, preventing greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage for manufacturing virgin packaging. EverestLabs is funded by leading American, Canadian, and Japanese venture funds.

About The Edison Awards:

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com .