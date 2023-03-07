Rapidly-growing AI and robotics provider for recycling facilities recognized for improving material recovery by 25-40% using the smallest form factor robotics cell with greater than 90% accuracy, paving the way for a circular economy

FREMONT, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EverestLabs , developer of RecycleOSSM, the first AI-enabled operating system for material recovery facilities (MRFs), has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023 joining the ranks of companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Disney and more. Moreover, the company was named No. 2 in Fast Company’s 10 most innovative companies working on social good .

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Fast Company for our innovations and work toward social good,” said JD Ambati, founder and CEO at EverestLabs. “We’re proud to be a leader in bringing impactful innovations to the recycling industry and circular economy. It is this kind of recognition that reinforces our commitment to building a more sustainable future for our planet.”

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

Today, sorting recyclable materials from the waste stream is an enormously inefficient process. To keep materials from ending up in landfills, imprecise industrial sorting systems, augmented by human sorters, are used to separate containers, bottles, packaging, and more from the stream. This inefficient process results in only 40% of materials being recycled.

EverestLabs uses modern technology to empower today’s Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) to reduce inefficiencies and recover more materials. EverestLabs uses AI to analyze the waste stream traveling on fast-moving conveyor systems to identify objects that are often otherwise unrecognizable. EverestLabs’ AI then controls robotic cells that pick these objects 200% to 300% faster and more consistently than human sorters, with an industry-leading 90% success rate. EverestLabs also provides real-time, actionable data to MRF operators that enables them to optimize their operations and equipment, quality control outgoing commodities, meet municipal and state audit requirements, and avoid safety incidents.

In 2022, EverestLabs added the nation’s largest recyclers to their customer list, including Republic Services, Sims Municipal Recycling, Recology and others. Across customer implementations, EverestLabs identified more than 1.5 billion recyclable materials in the waste stream and prevented more than 35 million objects from being landfilled – the equivalent of 25 million KWh of energy consumption and 300 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

