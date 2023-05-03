Republic Services, Pioneer Recycling Services, KW Plastics, Universal Waste Systems (UWS), Sims Municipal Recycling (SMR) amongst leading recyclers expanding with EverestLabs’ RecycleOS AI and robotics fleet to achieve 2-3X higher recovery while lowering costs by 50%

FREMONT, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EverestLabs , developer of RecycleOS, the first AI-enabled operating system for material recovery facilities (MRFs), today reported growing commercial success working with leading environmental services and recycling companies including Republic Services, Pioneer Recycling Services, KW Plastics, UWS ,and SMR. EverestLabs is observing faster decision making by MRF operators and reduced deployment cycles, underscoring a maturing market and need for AI-powered technology solutions that alleviate labor and inflation challenges, increase material recovery rates and help EPR efforts with existing infrastructure.

“The recycling industry faces many challenges today. Hiring challenges, rising costs, and the lack of operational data at our fingertips are three paramount issues for us,” said Tommy Crenshaw, CEO at Pioneer Recycling Services. “EverestLabs’ RecycleOS addressed all three issues rapidly in our first deployment. As a result, we are expanding our partnership and are looking forward to a whole new level of plant automation. Adding EverestLabs to our facilities has proved indispensable.”

EverestLabs’ AI and robotic solutions offers compact human form factor robots that can be installed in any conveyor system in under one hour, and outperform high speed sorting tasks done manually, in terms of successful picks. Today, EverestLabs’ robots are picking as high as 60 attempts per minute and have a success rate of over 85% over the robot’s lifetime. This allows EverestLabs to guarantee the most successful and effective picks compared to anyone in the industry by a wide margin. In addition, EverestLabs customers have access to proactive monitoring and remote troubleshooting via a Robotics Operations Center, eliminating the need for additional staff in recycling facilities to look after the robotics. EverestLabs’ RecycleOS increases material recovery rates up to 40% and lowers labor and disposal costs by 40-60%.

“The immense value our customers are seeing in as little as one month after implementing our RecycleOS AI and robotics solutions proves our thesis that AI-powered automation seamlessly integrated with existing MRF infrastructure is a must have for a high quality, profitable recycling operation,” said JD Ambati, founder and CEO of EverestLabs. “Expensive retrofits or changes to infrastructure shouldn’t be necessary when considering a new technology, and MRFs shouldn’t have to be experts in running their AI and robotic fleet, either. Over 75% of our customers have expanded their partnerships with us since their initial investment. We’re thrilled to continue supporting their digital transformation journeys.”

This commercial success follows EverestLabs’ recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023, in addition to being named as an Edison Award finalist for its innovations in automation and robotics, and an AI Excellence Award winner for its innovations in AI for sustainability.

EverestLabs is attending WasteExpo, North America’s largest solid waste, recycling, organics and sustainability trade show in New Orleans, LA (booth 342).

For more information about EverestLabs, please visit: https://www.everestlabs.ai/

About EverestLabs

EverestLabs is a leading climate tech company and the developer of RecycleOS℠, the only enterprise AI software and automation solution for solving critical problems in recycling plants, or materials recovery facilities (MRFs). With RecycleOS, MRFs can exponentially increase materials recovery and reuse recyclables in manufacturing, thus, preventing greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage for manufacturing virgin packaging. EverestLabs is funded by leading American, Canadian, and Japanese venture funds.

