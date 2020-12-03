Everflow Supplies Inc. Selects Blue Ridge Planning Platform to Streamline Supply Chain Processes

Breaking News
Premiere PVF plumbing and industrial products distributor taps Blue Ridge to revamp its manual planning process–

ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Ridge, a leader in supply chain planning and pricing solutions, announced today that Everflow Supplies, Inc. has selected Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization (MEIO) to mitigate risk from seasonal buying patterns while improving customer service and market responsiveness.

Based out of its 200,000 square-foot headquarters in Carteret, NJ, Everflow has been exclusively serving the national plumbing and industrial supply markets with a comprehensive line of premiere plumbing products for nearly 15 years.

“Blue Ridge’s experience and success in wholesale distribution was vital to our decision to invest in this essential supply chain planning technology,” said Boyd White, senior vice president, Everflow Supplies Inc. “We are experiencing a period of sustained rapid growth. Having the capability to optimize our inventory, and better manage and reduce our erratic items, enables us to reduce operational costs, increase service levels, maximize our working capital and assure product availability to our customers.”

Blue Ridge’s Supply Chain Planning solutions create highly efficient inventory allocation and intelligent replenishment across all locations and channels, both downstream to customers and upstream with suppliers.

Blue Ridge Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization (MEIO) precisely calculates the daily need for inventory across the supply chain network based on both customer demand and the unique configurations of a company’s supply chain, delivering a precise prediction of customer demand with the constraints that impact the actual ordering of goods.

“Blue Ridge understands the unique challenges that plumbing manufacturers and distributors face, given the highly erratic and disruptive nature of the industry and the high impact of seasonal buying patterns involved in a capacity-constrained multi-echelon distribution network,” said Jim Byrnes, chief executive officer, Blue Ridge. “Our SCP and MEIO solutions enable Everflow to predict these costly disruptions and align inventory with great precision, delivering the best service to their customers at the lowest overall cost.”

More information about Blue Ridge’s supply chain solutions for the HVACR and plumbing industry is available here.

About Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Price Optimization solutions empower distributors and retailers to tap into undiscovered margin through enterprise-wide inventory intelligence, automation and synchronization. Blue Ridge uniquely combines demand forecasting with pricing strategy, so that businesses can proactively understand the unpredictable and allocate the right inventory, right-priced across the entire mix, to accelerate top- and bottom-line results. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed and more assurance, so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com.

