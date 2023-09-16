New Collaboration Product Suite to Deliver Highly Configurable Tools for End Users; Enable Faster Time to Market for Service Providers with Subscription-based Billing models

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, and Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, today announced a new partnership to combine Evergent’s flexible subscription and customer management solutions with Irdeto’s video streaming security and management tools. The new partnership will enable OTT streaming providers to quickly bring innovative, custom use cases to market, taking advantage of the rapidly growing market for subscription-based services.

According to research from Statista, the global market for OTT video is expected to grow over the next five years at a CAGR of 10%. OTT streaming video providers must compete for their position in this growing market by offering unique, customer-friendly packages and experiences. The new partnership between Evergent and Irdeto will provide these companies with solutions for tailored customer offerings, allowing streaming providers to quickly bundle different offers and services and bring them to market.

“Speed and flexibility are key to surviving and thriving in our current economic climate,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “With our partnership with Irdeto, we’ve found a company with common goals and values. The combination of our unique product offerings will make it possible for our OTT customers to design the services and bundles that will help them to acquire and maintain loyal subscribers. The subscription services market can count on Evergent and Irdeto for speed, flexibility and reliability.”

The new partnership will bring together the most configurable and easy to deploy solutions for subscription service providers from Evergent and Irdeto. Evergent’s suite of flexible monetization and customer experience solutions make it possible for OTT streaming video and other service providers to quickly plan, evaluate and implement new business strategies.

In the era of video streaming, Irdeto is taking a leading role as the trusted partner to customers by offering an enriched suite of end-to-end OTT solutions that help maximize the value of their platform and their content rights. Pay-TV operators embarking on a super-aggregation strategy (broadcast combined with OTT) can leverage Irdeto’s cybersecurity solutions to offer the fastest and most flexible and secure way to deploy a hybrid (or pure OTT) service on an Android TV or RDK set-top box.

“The synergy between Irdeto’s secure video streaming solutions and Evergent’s customer management tools will make a substantial difference for streaming video providers and other subscription-based videos,” said Doug Lowther, CEO at Irdeto. “No other solution offers the same breadth of functionality and ease of use. We look forward to developing this partnership and providing additional value to our customers in the months to come.”

ABOUT EVERGENT

Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com .

ABOUT IRDETO

Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, empowering businesses to innovate for a secure, connected future. Building on over 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto’s services and solutions protect revenue, enable growth and fight cybercrime in video entertainment, video games, and connected industries including transport, health and infrastructure. With teams around the world, Irdeto’s greatest asset is its people and diversity is celebrated through an inclusive workplace, where everyone has an equal opportunity to drive innovation and support Irdeto’s success. Irdeto is the preferred security partner to empower a secure world where people can connect with confidence.

For more information, please visit www.irdeto.com.

Contact:

Alexandra Levy

650-996-5758

alex@siliconalley-media.com