Evergent Announces Experienced Growth Leader Karen Freitag as Chief Revenue Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Seasoned senior executive to build on previous successes at large multinational corporations including IBM, Ericsson and Sprint

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evergent, the customer journey management innovator providing flexible monetization tools for direct-to-consumer and B2B businesses, today announced the appointment of Karen Freitag as chief revenue officer. In her new role, Freitag will lead global growth efforts and establish new partnerships in the media, entertainment and telecommunications industries. With extensive experience in sales and marketing at multinational corporations such as IBM, Ericsson, and Sprint, Freitag has successfully facilitated top- and bottom-line growth through data-driven decision-making and transparent leadership.

Freitag joins Evergent from Headspring, part of Accenture, where she served as chief customer officer. She was previously chief revenue officer at Aryaka Networks, a software-defined network connectivity provider for globally distributed enterprises. Freitag’s deep expertise in global sales, combined with a rich knowledge of the telecommunications industry, will enable her to further develop Evergent’s customer base in over 175 countries. In 2020, The Modern Sale named Freitag a Top 100 Global Revenue Leader.

“Evergent’s market-leading customer base requires a sales leader with ambitious vision and global perspectives,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “Karen’s background leading modern, data-backed sales and marketing operations at some of the world’s most recognizable companies will be a critical asset as we continue to expand our customer base for customer management and monetization solutions. We look forward to Karen leading the next step in this period of our rapid growth.”

“My career has always been driven by a passion for sales and high-growth opportunities,” said Karen Freitag, chief revenue officer at Evergent. “I am excited to be joining Evergent, which sits at the nexus of technology, media, telecommunications and monetization. Working with the world-class team at Evergent, we will empower our customers to grow, compete and win in an increasingly competitive market.”

Servicing subscribers in 175 countries, Evergent offers flexible customer management and monetization solutions for media and telecommunications providers. Evergent enables content providers to quickly test and deploy new monetization strategies to find the most effective, customer-friendly business models.

ABOUT EVERGENT

Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com.

Contact:

Alexandra Levy
650-996-5758
alex@siliconalley-media.com

