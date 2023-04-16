Organizations can now access this flexible customer management and monetization platform running on Google Cloud

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced it has launched the Evergent Monetization Platform (EMP) on Google Cloud Marketplace. Organizations will now be able to access Evergent’s highly configurable platform to deploy monetization services much faster across multiple regions and services. The flexibility of Evergent’s platform enables faster time to market, helping companies quickly optimize monetization across global digital media offerings and accelerate revenue across markets.

Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to seamlessly access powerful Google Cloud-based software solutions that enhance business outcomes. “With Evergent’s monetization platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers will be able to easily access the digital media monetization solutions most suitable for them,” said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media & Entertainment and Gaming Partnerships at Google Cloud.

“Evergent is a global leader in providing the best monetization solutions for telecommunications, media and entertainment and enterprise companies, as the digital world becomes ever more complex, it is imperative that service sproviders have the monetization tools necessary to offer their customers what they want, when they want it,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “Including EMP in the Google Cloud Marketplace will make it that much easier for companies to take advantage of our offerings through their existing relationship with Google Cloud and to use our tools to maximize revenue in this challenging marketplace.”

Evergent’s EMP solution makes it possible for global digital and subscriber-based businesses to launch and manage complex customer relationship management and monetization systems across multiple regions, languages, and currencies. Evergent’s comprehensive platform provides global media and entertainment, telco and enterprise companies like the NBA and BritBox with the flexibility to maximize revenue across markets, launch new pricing and promotional strategies, and actively optimize customer loyalty while reducing churn.

Google Could Marketplace allows customers to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software and services to operate their businesses more efficiently and cost effectively.

For more information about the Evergent Google Cloud Marketplace listing please visit https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/evergent-inc-public/evergent-monetization-platform

ABOUT EVERGENT

Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent provides customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment, and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that allow each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com.

